How To Score A Bargain This Vogue Online Shopping Night

In case you haven’t scoped out a calendar – or the glorious weather – lately, the sweltering summer months are upon us, which means there’s a good chance your wardrobe needs an update. Enter Vogue Online Shopping Fashion night, or VOSN – the perfect opportunity to nab yourself a bargain and prep your style for seriously hot weather.

What Is Vogue Online Shopping Night?

As the name suggests, Vogue Online Shopping Night is an online shopping event which kicks off from midnight on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 for a full 48 hours.

Favourite brands including ASOS, Glassons, Koala, Levi’s, Napoleon Perdis, The Iconic, Cotton On, and many more launch mind-blowing sales and discounts during this time – making it a once-a-year opportunity to score yourself a bargain.

How Do I Shop VOSN?

All you need to do is head to your favourite participating online store, start adding your favourite items to your bag, and shop away.

Most retailers will offer a discount code on the homepage, or it will be automatically be applied when you check out. Check out some of the participating retailers below:

David Jones: 20% off full-price fashion, shoes and accessories.

ASOS: 25% off with code ASOSXVOGUE

Princess Polly: 20% off almost everything with code VOSN20

Portmans: 30% off everything.

Sheridan: 40% off linen, homewares, towels, loungewear and more.

Glassons: 20% off online.

Boohoo: 55% off everything.

Napoleon Perdis: 20% off sitewide with code VOGUE20.

Endota: 20% off endota products.

Head to Vogue.com.au for a full list of participating sites.