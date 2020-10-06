Level Up Your Life

How To Score A Bargain This Vogue Online Shopping Night

Kate Venman

Published 5 hours ago: October 6, 2020 at 11:55 am -
Filed to:onling shopping
salesvogue online shopping night

In case you haven’t scoped out a calendar – or the glorious weather – lately, the sweltering summer months are upon us, which means there’s a good chance your wardrobe needs an update. Enter Vogue Online Shopping Fashion night, or VOSN – the perfect opportunity to nab yourself a bargain and prep your style for seriously hot weather.

What Is Vogue Online Shopping Night?

As the name suggests, Vogue Online Shopping Night is an online shopping event which kicks off from midnight on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 for a full 48 hours.

Favourite brands including ASOS, Glassons, Koala, Levi’s, Napoleon Perdis, The Iconic, Cotton On, and many more launch mind-blowing sales and discounts during this time – making it a once-a-year opportunity to score yourself a bargain.

How Do I Shop VOSN?

All you need to do is head to your favourite participating online store, start adding your favourite items to your bag, and shop away.

Most retailers will offer a discount code on the homepage, or it will be automatically be applied when you check out. Check out some of the participating retailers below: 

David Jones: 20% off full-price fashion, shoes and accessories.

ASOS: 25% off with code ASOSXVOGUE

Princess Polly: 20% off almost everything with code VOSN20

Portmans: 30% off everything.

Sheridan: 40% off linen, homewares, towels, loungewear and more.

Glassons: 20% off online.

Boohoo: 55% off everything.

Napoleon Perdis: 20% off sitewide with code VOGUE20.

Endota: 20% off endota products.

Head to Vogue.com.au for a full list of participating sites.

About the Author

Kate Venman

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.