How to Get 3 Months of Free Guitar Lessons from Fender

Back in March, when we were first getting used to the idea of a lockdown and quarantining, people went into their extended time at home with the best intentions. They’d learn to knit! Take up painting! Learn how to bake new pastries and breads! And frequently, learning (or relearning) how to play a musical instrument also made that list.

Maybe you did it, and are now in a virtual ukulele band with people from around the world. Or maybe you now use that drum set you eagerly purchased and set up in April as a way to hang-dry clothes indoors. If learning how to play the guitar was on your quarantine agenda, but you haven’t actually gotten around to opening its case yet, you may want to take advantage of an offer from Fender for three months of free guitar lessons. Here’s how to do that.

How to get free guitar lessons

Fender first offered this deal in the autumn. Turns out, it was a success — increasing their app’s user base from 150,000 to 930,000 subscribers. Now, the guitar maker is making their popular program available again through the end of the year.

The guitar lessons are offered through a free three-month subscription to Fender Play, the company’s online guitar-learning app. To sign up, visit the Fender website and create an account. Once you’ve done that, you’ll receive a code for the three-month app subscription. In addition to the guitar, you can also take free bass and/or ukulele lessons.

According to Fender, this free subscription to their app includes:

Bite-sized lessons

Professional-quality video

Ways to track your progress

Learning how to play songs you love

The ability to practice anywhere, any time, on any device

There is some fine print to know about. First, the offer isn’t valid with Apple Pay or PayPal, or for any current or former Fender Play monthly or annual subscribers. The free lessons are only open to residents of countries where Fender Play is available, and expire on 12/31/20.