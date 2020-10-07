How To Calm Your Nerves Before A Date

No matter how cool, calm and confident you think you are, pre-date jitters are a real thing that many of us have experienced. Whether you’re prone to sweaty palms, the urge to chuck up your guts, a racing heart, or straight-up anxiety, you’re not alone. Here are 4 ways to calm your nerves before a date.

Understand why it’s happening

When anxiety takes over, all logic can go out the window. That’s why it’s important to understand why you feel nervous before your date. Speaking to Bustle, psychiatrist Dr. Jared Heathman said: “First dates are notoriously anxiety producing as there are a significant number of unknowns that may be encountered. Our mind is incredibly adept at brainstorming worst case scenarios when we encounter unknowns.”

Certified clinical sexologist and sexuality counsellor Dr. Dawn Michaels recommends checking in with yourself and saying, “it’s totally common to feel scared meeting someone new who I might want to build something with. That’s OK.”

Keep it casual and calm

Planning an adventurous date in advance is exciting, but it also gives you plenty of time to freak about it all going wrong. If you tend to get hung up on worst case scenarios, plan a date that is fuss-free. Instead of dinner and drinks, organise a coffee catch-up, or a walk (with an exit plan) – something that is short, sweet and less of a commitment.

Make your day stress-free

The day of your date – and the moments leading up to it – should set the scene and be equally as stress-free. Make a playlist of confident or calming bangers, eat a nourishing and healthy meal, spend time looking and feeling your best, and try shaking out some of those nerves with exercise.

Dating coach Lindsay Chrisley tells Refinery29: “There’s no better ritual before a date than movement, whether it’s an intense workout class to relieve your anxiety, or dancing in your apartment to your favourite music to remember that you actually kind of like yourself and your life — any kind of movement will help.”

Get support

Telling your friends and family about your upcoming date is a great way to surround yourself with not only a lifeline if it all goes pear-shaped, but your very own cheer squad.

There are also plenty of breathing exercises you can do before your date, or why not try a pre-date meditation? Dating app Hinge has just teamed up with Headspace on two custom pre-date meditations to help users keep a calm and clear mind on their journey to find that special someone.