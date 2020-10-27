Level Up Your Life

Hack-O’-Lantern: Our Best Pumpkin Carving Tips

Joel Kahn

Published 1 hour ago: October 28, 2020 at 8:09 am -
halloween
jack o lanternpumpkin carving
Introducing the “Hack-O’-Lantern,” the easiest gourd-based decoration you can create, this or any Halloween.

You don’t even need a pumpkin carving kit to make it, since you probably have all the tools in your house already:

  • An ice cream scoop (to empty out the insides)
  • A grapefruit knife (for trimming)
  • Wood carving tools or a box cutter (to outline details)
  • Tracing paper and pushpins (to transfer your design)
  • A melon baller (to create eyeballs)
  • A vegetable peeler and lemon zester (to add texture)

Always remember to empty your pumpkin from the bottom; this will keep it from drooping. Also, use battery-operated candles because they are safer and last longer than the fire-based options.

Check out all of our favourite jack-o’-lantern hacks in the video below.

This story was originally published on October 21, 2019 and was updated on October 27, 2020.

