Hack-O’-Lantern: Our Best Pumpkin Carving Tips

Introducing the “Hack-O’-Lantern,” the easiest gourd-based decoration you can create, this or any Halloween.

You don’t even need a pumpkin carving kit to make it, since you probably have all the tools in your house already:

An ice cream scoop (to empty out the insides)

(to empty out the insides) A grapefruit knife (for trimming)

(for trimming) Wood carving tool s or a box cutter (to outline details)

s or a (to outline details) Tracing paper and pushpins (to transfer your design)

and (to transfer your design) A melon baller (to create eyeballs)

(to create eyeballs) A vegetable peeler and lemon zester (to add texture)

Always remember to empty your pumpkin from the bottom; this will keep it from drooping. Also, use battery-operated candles because they are safer and last longer than the fire-based options.

Check out all of our favourite jack-o’-lantern hacks in the video below.

This story was originally published on October 21, 2019 and was updated on October 27, 2020.