Get These Free Sega Games on PC Before They’re Gone

Sega is celebrating its 60th(!) anniversary with a collection of PC games that are free to download for a limited time, plus numerous other sales and freebies available through Steam.

Four of the free-to-keep games were developed (or resurrected) specifically for Sega’s 60th birthday. Each one represents different parts of Sega’s multi-decade history, but they’ll only be available to download for a day or two, depending on the title:

Armour of Heroes (Available October 16-19): A top-down tank combat game with a competitive multiplayer mode. The game cribs from the Company of Heroes series of WWII strategy games by Relic studios.

(Available October 16-19): A top-down tank combat game with a competitive multiplayer mode. The game cribs from the Company of Heroes series of WWII strategy games by Relic studios. Endless Zone (Available October 16-19): A side-scrolling sci-fi shooter similar to the retro Sega title Fantasy Zone.

(Available October 16-19): A side-scrolling sci-fi shooter similar to the retro Sega title Fantasy Zone. Golden Axed (Available October 18): A tiny 2.5D hack-and-slash game set in the Golden Axe universe. It’s only a single level, apparently repurposed from a cancelled Golden Axe reboot — hence the title “Golden Axed.” Get it?

(Available October 18): A tiny 2.5D hack-and-slash game set in the Golden Axe universe. It’s only a single level, apparently repurposed from a cancelled Golden Axe reboot — hence the title “Golden Axed.” Get it? Streets of Kamurocho (Available October 17-19): An arcade-style beat-’em-up that blends the Streets of Rage’s gameplay and 16-bit graphic style with the Yakuza series’ popular characters and setting.

You can download the games for free on Steam once they’re available.

In addition to those four titles, Sega is also giving away a couple of old-school classics:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 : Steam users can download Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on PC until October 19. Once you’ve downloaded it, it’s yours to keep and play forever.

: Steam users can download Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on PC until October 19. Once you’ve downloaded it, it’s yours to keep and play forever. Nights into Dreams: You can also get a free PC copy of the oddball Sega Saturn game Nights into Dreams if you link your Steam account to Sega’s official 60th-anniversary celebration web page at any time within the next 60 days.

If you need even more Sega games, all Sega-published games are on sale on Steam right now — including the entire PC catalogues from Sega-owned studios like Relic, Atlus, Creative Assembly, and more. There’s also a smattering of free downloadable content available, like a Sonic the Hedgehog costume for Fall Guys. Head over to Sega’s publisher hub on Steam to see all the various freebies and sale items available.

