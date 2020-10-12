You’ll Have to Be Fast to Grab This Fitbit Versa 2 Lightning Deal

If you’re in need of some motivation to kickstart your fitness routine, this huge Fitbit Versa 2 sale could be the final push you’ve been looking for.

Amazon are offering a 34% off discount on the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch between 9AM to 11AM AEDT this morning, meaning you can score the product from as little at $199, down from $299.95 (depending on which colour you choose) until 11AM or otherwise sold out.

The Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch offers up a huge range of features, including heart rate tracking, SleepScore stats, Spotify and Alexa connectivity and can run on one weekly charge. It’s available in five colours and is water-resistant to 50 metres.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is a user favourite, with over 30,000 Amazon reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars. You’ll want to get in quick to nab this deal while before they sell out.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member, though, which you can make happen right here. (Seriously, signing up to the 30-day trial today won’t cost a thing and will give you the opportunity of saving serious cash throughout the next two days.)

There are plenty of other crazy bargains to shop at Amazon Prime Day 2020 today, which kicked off at midnight October 13 and runs until 11.59PM AEDT October 14.

International deals will also be available through the Amazon Global Store until 6pm on the 15th October AEDT. Given the extended access to international deals, this will be the longest-running Prime Day sale ever, giving Aussie Prime Members access to an incredible lineup of deals for 66 hours.