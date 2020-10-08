Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is fast approaching and the anticipation is almost too much. The massive online shopping event starts 12am on the 13th October AEDT. Local deals will run for 48 hours and expire at 11:59pm on the 14th October AEDT, while international deals will be available through the Amazon Global Store until 6pm on the 15th October AEDT. Given the extended access to international deals, this will be the longest-running Prime Day sale ever, giving Aussie Prime Members access to an incredible lineup of deals for 66 hours.

This morning, Amazon leaked a few deals ahead of time to get everyone excited for the 13th October. Check out the full list below.

Amazon Devices

Save $100 off RRP on Echo Show 8

Save up to 30% off RRP on select Ring Home Security

Save up to $80 off RRP on Kindle Paperwhite

Electronics

Save up to 40% on select Panasonic Cameras

Save up to 26% on select NIKON Cameras.

Great savings on the Fitbit Versa 2 starting from $199

Video Games

Save 15% off selected Playstation 4 video games.

Playstation 4 Pro 1TB Console Black for $399, 28% off RRP.

Kids

Save 15% off select Children’s Books

Fashion

Great savings on fashion – customers can buy select Puma clothing starting from $15 and select Cotton On clothing starting from $10

Great savings on Shoes – customers can buy select Crocs sandals starting from $29.99 and select Skechers shoes starting from $67

Home & Kitchen

Save up to 37% off RRP on select Instant Pot Pressure Cookers

Save up to 30% on select Dremel Tools. Discount applied in prices displayed.

Pantry Food & Drink

Prime members spend $50 and Save 30% on select everyday essentials from brands such as Carmans, Heinz, Finish, Pine O Cleen, Dilmah tea. Discount applied at checkou t

Save up to 50% off RRP on select Starburst 500g and Skittles 1.1Kg. Discount applied in prices displayed.

Prime Members pay $19.98 for select Coca Cola 36-Pack – $0.56c per Can. Discount applied at checkout.

Save up to 50% off RRP on select T2. Discount applied in prices displayed.

Save up to 49% off select San Pellegrino, Perrier and Evian. Discount applied in prices displayed.

Baby, Beauty, Health & Personal Care

Prime members pay $40 for Huggies One-Month Supply and can save an additional 15% on scheduled deliveries through Subscribe and Save. Discount applied in prices displayed.

Save up to 25% on select Philips Avent. Discount applied in prices displayed.

Prime Members pay $90 for select Foreo Luna Mini 2. Discount applied at checkout

Save on select GHD hair appliances. Discount applied in prices displayed.

Save on select Skin Care from Weleda, Palmolive and more. Discount applied in prices displayed.

Pets

Save on select pet treats from Greenies, Pedigree, Schmackos, Bow Wow, WAG and more

What is Amazon Prime Day?

For newcomers, the mammoth online shopping event is essentially a marathon of more sales and deals than you could ever possibly get your hands on. 2018 was Australia’s first, official Prime Day after Amazon’s Prime service was launched in the country. But, for baby Amazon-ers, all the terms and deals can get a big confusing so here’s everything you need to know so you’re fully prepared for Australia’s second Christmas.

It’s the perfect time to grab a bargain on that household product you’ve been eyeing for weeks or just spoil yourself because you damn well deserve it.

How do I get Prime?

Before you nab any great deals, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but it’ll cost you $6.99 per month after the trial’s up. A Prime subscription includes free fast delivery on any items purchased through Amazon, access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading.

If you’re not planning on using Prime after the sale’s done and dusted, just remember to cancel your subscription ASAP after you’ve milked your free trial for all it’s worth.

Are any deals available now?

There’s deals available now for Amazon Prime members exclusively. If you’re not a Prime Member already, you can sign up to a 30-day trial here to reap the below, along with gaining exclusive access to the Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals from the 13th October).

For just $.099, Prime members who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited can access the streaming service for four months, gaining access to over 60 million songs, ad-free. The service cost will revert back to $11.99/month once the trial period ends.

Prime members who haven’t tried Audible can enjoy a 3-month free trial and an audiobook of their choice each month, reverting to $16.45/month thereafter.

Prime members who haven’t experienced Kindle Unlimited can also enjoy a free, 3-month trial from the 1st October with the service becoming $13.99/month thereafter. Customers are allowed to cancel all services whenever they wish to.

Finally, both Prime members and customers can rent popular movies from as little as $0.99 through the Prime Video Store from the 7th October.

You can also expect some big discounts — think 40 per cent and over — on home appliances, groceries, gadgets, books, kindles and everything else Amazon sells.

This is a sale worth noting on your calendar.

