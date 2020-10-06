These Australian Suburbs Have Been Voted The Coolest In The World

Level Up Your Life

Kate Venman

Published 3 hours ago: October 7, 2020 at 10:26 am
Filed to:australia
Australians, prepare to toot your own horn because two Sydney and Melbourne suburbs have been crowned in the top 10 coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

According to Time Out’s official global ranking of the 40 coolest neighbourhoods on the planet, Marrickville – in Sydney’s Inner West – has earned 10th place in the rankings for its “multicultural community, wealth of great eateries and bars, and its excellent levels of liveability.”

It’s not just Sydney’s Inner West that has copped praise for being cool. Yarraville in Melbourne’s west trumped Marrickville with the title of fifth coolest neighbourhood in the world.

Time Out’s list of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods is curated via a global survey that quizzes readers on the most overrated – and undervalued – aspects of their city, as well as “the neighbourhoods that deserve to be recognised among the best in the world.”

As for the number one coolest neighbourhood on the planet? The gold medal goes to Esquerra de l’Eixample in Barcelona. Time Out reports that this buzzing Spanish neighbourhood is a mix of residential and down-to-earth, and features characteristic architecture, mass dance parties, community spaces and the local Mutual Support Network, designed to help the most vulnerable amidst strict lockdowns.

The Top 20 Coolest Neighbourhoods And Suburbs In The World

  1. Esquerra de l’Eixample, Barcelona
  2. Downtown, Los Angeles
  3. Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong
  4. Bedford-Stuyvesant, New York
  5. Yarraville, Melbourne
  6. Wedding, Berlin
  7. Shaanxi Bei Lu/Kangding Lu, Shanghai
  8. Dennistoun, Glasgow
  9. Haut-Marais, Paris
  10. Marrickville, Sydney
  11. Verdun, Montreal
  12. Kalamaja, Tallinn
  13. Hannam-dong, Seoul
  14. Bonfim, Porto
  15. Ghosttown, Oakland
  16. Chula-Samyan, Bangkok
  17. Alvalade, Lisbon
  18. Noord, Amsterdam
  19. Centro, São Paulo
  20. Holešovice, Prague

Check out the full list here.

Kate Venman

