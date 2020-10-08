Australia’s Best Schnitty, Bowls Club And ‘Big Thing’ Revealed

When it comes to things that are quintessentially Australian, you really can’t go past a juicy chicken schnitty from the pub, a bowling club and a small town that boasts a big prawn, pineapple, banana or merino sheep. However, when it comes to who does these three things the best – well, there’s some stiff competition in our home girt by sea. That’s why Wotif.com have just revealed the winners of the 2020 people’s choice Uniquely Aussie Awards to shine a light on the country’s most underrated gems.

Best Bowls Club

Merthyr Bowls Club in New Farm, QLD: Said to have the best view in Brisbane, this Bowls Club isn’t your run of the mill bowlo, with a delicious menu to boot.

Best Big Thing

The Big Banana in Coffs Harbour, NSW: An Australian icon, as many put it. Australia’s first Big Thing and one that continues to reinvent itself with its toboggan, laser tag arena and water park. Plus, you can’t go past those choc-covered bananas.

Best Schnitty

Schnithouse on Rundle St in Adelaide, SA: According to this Adelaide favourite, the reason their schnits don’t stink is because they tenderise their 100% real meat before grilling or coating in a classic crumb – made fresh to order.

Honourable mentions must go to Mrs Parma’s in Melbourne and the Shamrock Hotel in Alexandra, Victoria, as well as Una’s in Darlinghurst, NSW for their incredible schnitzel offering.

Wotif.com also crowned Australia’s best potato scallop at Blue Lips Fish & Chips in Exmouth, WA, the country’s best markets in Eumundi, QLD and best holiday park, which went to BIG4 West Beach Parks in Adelaide, SA.

It’s all part of the travel website’s push to encourage domestic travel amidst the pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions. According to Wotif.com, 70% of Aussies are keen to take a road trip to discover local businesses and communities, and 90% of us feel responsible to our bit for the local tourism industry.

Now you know where to get the best schnitty, have a bowl, and find the next ‘big thing,’ go and start enjoying the wonders Australia has to offer.