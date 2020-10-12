Level Up Your Life

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Foodies

Published 6 hours ago: October 13, 2020 at 1:05 am -
Filed to:affiliate
affiliate partnershipamazon primeamazon prime dayamazon-prime-day-2020prime dayprime day 2020prime day australia
amazon prime day kitchen

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and there’s deals flying left, right and centre. If you love cooking up a storm in the kitchen then you’re going to be in your element. Whether you’re looking for a fancy dinnerware set or a high-tech coffee machine – these sales have it all.

Amazon are slinging amazing deals across kitchen appliances, food, drinks and more. Here’s the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 kitchen and food deals.

Books 

Save 30% off RRP on selected Inspirational Cooking

Drinks 

Save up to 70% off select T2 tea

Save 40% off select StrangeLove Tonic  

(Note, discount is applied at checkout).

Coffee 

Save 50% off select Lavazza capsules

(Note, discount is applied at checkout).

Save on Alora Coffee Co Nespresso Compatible Coffee Capsules for $15

Save 34% on Nespresso Compatible Coffee, biodegradable Capsules

Amazon Prime Day 2020 Kitchen Appliances 

Save 37% off RRP on Instant Pot Pressure Cookers

Save up to 33% off Pyrex Kitchen Items

Save 25% off best selling NutriBullets 

49% off RRP on Philps Premium All in One Multi Cooker, 6L, 1000W 

25% off Corelle Tableware & Dinnerware Sets

Save up to 10% on De’Longhi Eletta Fully Automatic Coffee Machine 

(Note, discount is applied at checkout).

Save up to 10% on select Panasonic Microwave Ovens

Save 40% on Essteele Per Forza Cookware 

(Note, discount is applied at checkout).

Save 15% off on a range of George Foreman Kitchen Essentials

Check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day 20202 deals here on Lifehacker. 

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

About the Author

Lucy Cocoran is the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, POPSUGAR, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Kotaku and Lifehacker. She primarily covers lifestyle content, using her industry experience to discuss topics that are of genuine interest to her readers.

