The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Foodies

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and there’s deals flying left, right and centre. If you love cooking up a storm in the kitchen then you’re going to be in your element. Whether you’re looking for a fancy dinnerware set or a high-tech coffee machine – these sales have it all.

Amazon are slinging amazing deals across kitchen appliances, food, drinks and more. Here’s the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 kitchen and food deals.

Books

Save 30% off RRP on selected Inspirational Cooking

Drinks

Save up to 70% off select T2 tea

Save 40% off select StrangeLove Tonic

(Note, discount is applied at checkout).

Coffee

Save 50% off select Lavazza capsules

(Note, discount is applied at checkout).

Save on Alora Coffee Co Nespresso Compatible Coffee Capsules for $15

Save 34% on Nespresso Compatible Coffee, biodegradable Capsules

Amazon Prime Day 2020 Kitchen Appliances

Save 37% off RRP on Instant Pot Pressure Cookers

Save up to 33% off Pyrex Kitchen Items

Save 25% off best selling NutriBullets

49% off RRP on Philps Premium All in One Multi Cooker, 6L, 1000W

25% off Corelle Tableware & Dinnerware Sets

Save up to 10% on De’Longhi Eletta Fully Automatic Coffee Machine

(Note, discount is applied at checkout).

Save up to 10% on select Panasonic Microwave Ovens

Save 40% on Essteele Per Forza Cookware

(Note, discount is applied at checkout).

Save 15% off on a range of George Foreman Kitchen Essentials

