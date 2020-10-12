The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Foodies

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and there’s deals flying left, right and centre. If you love cooking up a storm in the kitchen then you’re going to be in your element. Whether you’re looking for a fancy dinnerware set or a high-tech coffee machine – these sales have it all.
Amazon are slinging amazing deals across kitchen appliances, food, drinks and more. Here’s the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 kitchen and food deals.
Books
Save 30% off RRP on selected Inspirational Cooking
- SUQAR by Greg and Lucy Malouf: Desserts and Sweets from the Modern Middle East
- Super Sourdough by James Morton: The Foolproof Guide to Making World-Class Bread at Home
Drinks
Save up to 70% off select T2 tea
Save 40% off select StrangeLove Tonic
- StrangeLove Smoked Cola Lo-Cal Soda, Pack of 4 x 300ml
- StrangeLove Dirty Tonic Water, Pack of 4 x 180ml
(Note, discount is applied at checkout).
Coffee
Save 50% off select Lavazza capsules
- Lavazza Torino IL Perfetto Espresso Coffee Beans, 1kg
- Lavazza A Modo Mio Tierra Organic 12 Coffee Capsules
(Note, discount is applied at checkout).
Save on Alora Coffee Co Nespresso Compatible Coffee Capsules for $15
Save 34% on Nespresso Compatible Coffee, biodegradable Capsules
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Kitchen Appliances
Save 37% off RRP on Instant Pot Pressure Cookers
- Instant Pot Duo Nova Electric Multi Use Pressure Cooker, Stainless Steel, 3L ($119.00)
- Instant Pot Duo Nova Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, Stainless Steel, 5.7L ($169.00)
- Instant Pot Duo Nova Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, Stainless Steel, 8L ($189.00)
Save up to 33% off Pyrex Kitchen Items
- Pyrex 1135014 Deep Dish Glass Baking Dishes with Sage Lids 6 Piece set ($52.49)
- Pyrex Optima+ Induction Non-Stick Wok, 28cm ($43.42)
- Pyrex Origin+ Induction Non-Stick Stewpot with Glass Lid, 28cm ($66.22)
Save 25% off best selling NutriBullets
- NutriBullet Rx Blender, Black ($171.00)
- NutriBullet 1200w Series Blender, 10 Piece Set, Silver ($101.65)
49% off RRP on Philps Premium All in One Multi Cooker, 6L, 1000W
- Philips Premium Collection All In One Multi Cooker/Pressure Cooker/Slow Cooker with 2 Non-Stick Inner Pots, 6L ($179.00)
25% off Corelle Tableware & Dinnerware Sets
- Corelle Classic 18-piece Dinnerware Set ($74.25)
- Corelle Signature 6-piece Dinner Plate Set ($41.24)
Save up to 10% on De’Longhi Eletta Fully Automatic Coffee Machine
(Note, discount is applied at checkout).
Save up to 10% on select Panasonic Microwave Ovens
Save 40% on Essteele Per Forza Cookware
- Essteele Per Forza Per Forza Open Wok, 32 cm in Black
- Essteele Per Forza Per Forza Deep Covered Skillet, 24 cm in Black
- Essteele Per Forza Covered Casserole, 28 cm in Black
(Note, discount is applied at checkout).
Save 15% off on a range of George Foreman Kitchen Essentials
- George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Barbeque
- George Foreman Supplement Mixer
- George Foreman Aluminium Grill and Griddle in Black
Check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day 20202 deals here on Lifehacker.
As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
