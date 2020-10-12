The Best Prime Day Deals for Book Lovers

Do you consider yourself a bit of a bookworm? Have you been thinking about making the switch from hardback to Kindle but haven’t yet taken the plunge? Well, Amazon Prime Day 2020 has got you covered.
The massive online shopping event is slashing prices across hundreds of books ranging from autobiography and self-help to inspirational cooking and bestselling fiction. If you’ve been lusting after a book (or 20) to add to your reading pile then this is the perfect opportunity to stock up. The sale also includes a range of Kindle devices with shoppers saving up to $140 on select items – that’s a bargain if we’ve ever see one.
Here’s the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 book and kindle deals.
Books
Save 25% off RRP on selected Autobiographies
- Me: Elton John Official Autobiography
- Valiant for Truth: The Life of Chester Wilmot, War Correspondent
Save 30% off RRP on selected Inspirational Cooking
- SUQAR by Greg and Lucy Malouf: Desserts and Sweets from the Modern Middle East
- Super Sourdough by James Morton: The Foolproof Guide to Making World-Class Bread at Home
Save 30% off RRP on selected Bestselling Fiction
- Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid: Longlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize
- The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris
Save 25% off RRP on selected Self-Help
- 488 Rules for Life by Kitty Flanagan: The Thankless Art Of Being Correct
- Dare to Lead by Brené Brown: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts.
Kindles
Save up to $80 on Kindle Paperwhite 32GB ($189)
Save up to $140 on Kindle Oasis 32GB ($359)
Save $40 on Kindle 10th Gen ($99)
