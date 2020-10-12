The Best Prime Day Deals for Book Lovers

Do you consider yourself a bit of a bookworm? Have you been thinking about making the switch from hardback to Kindle but haven’t yet taken the plunge? Well, Amazon Prime Day 2020 has got you covered.

The massive online shopping event is slashing prices across hundreds of books ranging from autobiography and self-help to inspirational cooking and bestselling fiction. If you’ve been lusting after a book (or 20) to add to your reading pile then this is the perfect opportunity to stock up. The sale also includes a range of Kindle devices with shoppers saving up to $140 on select items – that’s a bargain if we’ve ever see one.

Here’s the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 book and kindle deals.

Books

Save 25% off RRP on selected Autobiographies

Save 30% off RRP on selected Inspirational Cooking

Save 30% off RRP on selected Bestselling Fiction

Save 25% off RRP on selected Self-Help

Kindles

Save up to $80 on Kindle Paperwhite 32GB ($189)

Save up to $140 on Kindle Oasis 32GB ($359)

Save $40 on Kindle 10th Gen ($99)

