4 Sleep Apps to Help You Get Some Shut-Eye

If you’re anything like me and you’ve been having a bit of trouble sleeping lately, you’ve tried everything you can think of to fix it. Well, look no further! We’ve turned to some of the best sleep apps to help you get the shut-eye you desperately need.

Calm

Well known for a reason, Calm is a great app to help with those little quirks that are keeping you up at night. Housing a library of calming sounds that can lull you to sleep, to a collection of sleep stories read to you by the likes of Matthew McConaughey and Leona Lewis, this app has something for everyone — even the most troublesome sleepers. There’s a series of masterclasses for beginners who are easing into mindfulness techniques, plus wondrous soundscapes and music to rest your tired eyes. You can access the Calm app for free, or if you need that little bit extra you can unlock the premium version for $12.99 a month.

Headspace: Meditation & Sleep

If you’re stuck in deep emotions and it’s disrupting your sleep patterns, Headspace is perfect. This app features an array of wonderful meditation and mindfulness tips and tricks. Armed with an array of wonderful music curated by Chief Music Officer, John Legend, Headspace offers a collection of sessions to talk through your emotions and stressful situations. Similar to Calm, Headspace app has a free option, however, if you’re looking to upgrade to the subscription it’ll set you back around $19.99 a month.

Breethe: Meditation & Sleep

Breethe will help you to deal with stress in everyday life. By utilising a series of short, on-the-spot techniques to help you calm down, this app will help you manage your anxiety in any situation. For the light sleepers, Breethe houses a collection of inspirational books and bedtime visualisation techniques to have you feeling sleepy in no time. And for those who are dealing with massive Election Day stress, there’s even a tab with helpful tips to get you through November. Breethe app is free to use, but also has a subscription option for $21.49 a month.

Sleep Cycle – Sleep Tracker

The is a wonderful app to utilise if you want to track your sleep cycle and improve things. Sleep Cycle follows everything, from your deep sleep to when you wake up from something going bump in the night. The app even follows how your sleep schedule is affected by weather patterns, while also monitoring your heart rate as you sleep. It also features an array of sleep aids for those who need that little bit more. With Sleep Cycle app, there’s a free trial for the first week, then it’s $39.99 a year.

Knowing how difficult it can sometimes be to get a good night’s sleep, these apps are simply more than a dream. For those who are in desperate need of some shut-eye, hopefully one of these apps will have you nodding off fast.