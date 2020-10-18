How To Watch The NRL Grand Final 2020 Online And Free

It’s hard to believe but another footy season is almost behind us. (Where did the year go?) On Sunday October 25, the Penrith Panthers will take on the Melbourne Storm to decide the 2020 NRL Premiership. Here’s your complete guide to viewing the NRL Final — whether you’re planning to watch on TV, online, down the pub or in the stadium!

READ MORE Game on! Where to Buy Team Merch for the NRL and AFL Finals

When and where is the 2020 NRL Grand Final?

The NRL Grand Final will be taking place at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, on October 25 will start at 7.30pm (AEDT). The NRL Women’s Premiership Grand Final (between the Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters) will take place on the same day, with a kick-off time of 4:05pm.

How to watch the 2020 NRL Final on free-to-air TV

The NRL Final series will be broadcast live on Channel Nine. Coverage begins at 6:30pm AEDT. Note that some states and territories will be showing the match on Nine’s secondary channel, 9Gem.

How to watch the 2020 NRL Final online

The easiest way to watch NRL Final online is via the free 9Now app. Previously, NRL finals were available on the NRL Live Pass from Telstra but since 2018 Channel 9 has held the exclusive broadcast and digital rights. The app is compatible with most Android, iOS, Mac and Windows devices.

If you end up being busy that night but still want to catch the big game, streaming service Kayo will have it available for re-runs.

How to get 2020 NRL Final tickets

2020 NRL Grand Final series tickets can be purchased through Ticketek.

How To Watch NRL Final If You’re Stuck Overseas

Unfortunately, the aforementioned 9Now app is region locked and won’t be accessible for users that are not located in Australia. Your best bet is to sign up for a virtual private network (VPN) which will hide the location of your computer and mobile devices.

Alternatively, do some googling to find a sports bar equipped with satellite TV and enquire whether they will be showing the match live. Good luck!

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.