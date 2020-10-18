2020 AFL Grand Final: Everything You Need to Know

After a rollercoaster year, the 2020 AFL Grand Final is almost here.

Whether we’d even get a sporting grand final was shaky for most of the year but we’re less than a week away. Unless a meteor unexpectedly crashes into Australia or, perhaps more likely, we experience another major COVID-19 outbreak, we’re going to get to watch some Footy™.

Here’s what you need to know to bring you up to speed.

When is the 2020 AFL Grand Final?

The 2020 AFL Grand Final will be held on Saturday 24 October at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, more commonly referred to as The Gabba.

It marks a huge departure from tradition. AFL grand finals have never once been held outside of Melbourne in its 123 years of existence.

The timing for the AFL Grand Final has been confirmed as of 11 September. You can expect a 7:30pm (AEDT) start time for the much-anticipated game.

Who will be playing?

The Richmond Tigers will be squaring off against the Geelong Cats. Richmond finished third overall on the season ladder, while Geelong placed fourth – trailing Richmond by only two points.

How can I watch it live, online and free?

Thankfully for all, the grand final is always exclusively shown on free-to-air television so everyone can tune in without paying a cent.

The grand final will be aired on Channel Seven or 7Plus, with coverage starting at 4:30PM (AEDT). The grand final pre-game entertainment will start at 6:30pm, with an expected 7:30pm kick-0ff.

If you end up being busy that night but still want to catch the big game, streaming service Kayo will have it available for re-runs.

This article has been updated with new information regarding the AFL Grand Final start time.

