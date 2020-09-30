Level Up Your Life

You Should Probably Never Eat Sprouts

4

Beth Skwarecki

Published 2 hours ago: September 30, 2020 at 12:48 pm -
Filed to:food safety
sproutsvitals

Alfalfa sprouts, clover sprouts and bean sprouts are delicious, in my (and possibly only my) humble opinion. But, like lettuce, they are prone to contamination and served raw. Right now, the U.S. is in the middle of a multi-state outbreak of E. coli linked to clover sprouts served at Jimmy John’s, a U.S. sandwich franchise.

Jimmy John’s stopped serving the sprouts, but if you have any sprout leftovers the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is advising you to chuck them. More importantly, though, contamination of sprouts is fairly common, and a lot of experts on infectious disease or public health simply don’t eat them.

The issue is, unfortunately, inherent to the way sprouts are grown. Whether you buy them or sprout your own, they are kept moist and warm for several days, making perfect conditions for growing bacteria.

In Australia, there have been a number of Salmonella outbreaks related to sprouts due to the fact they’re usually eaten raw.

The NSW Food Authority says “while all raw and lightly cooked – still crunchy – sprouts can pose some risk, alfalfa, mung bean and clover sprouts are most commonly linked to food poisoning.”

That means that if the seeds for the sprouts are contaminated with Salmonella or E. coli, those bacteria can grow as the sprouts grow and make you sick. Washing does not get rid of the bacteria. Cooking does, but it destroys the fresh crunchy texture that is probably the whole reason you wanted sprouts in the first place. Knowing that, you may decide it’s safer not to eat sprouts at all.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Geez Lifehacker AUSTRALIA! What has this got to do with AUSTRALIA? If I were a farmer of these, I’d be considering a lawsuit – at least we have that it common with the USA…

  • nunyabuismess says:
    Your comment is awaiting moderation. This is a preview, your comment will be visible after it has been approved.
    I miss life hacker/giz AUSTRALIA. right now we get american news and american issues. I wish we could go back to AUZ only stuff
  • sawyerh says:
    Your comment is awaiting moderation. This is a preview, your comment will be visible after it has been approved.
    You Should Probably Never Eat Sprouts You Should Probably Never Drink Milk You Should Probably Never Eat Pork You Should Probably Never live at all. This is a darn good warning. I grow my own and if I do not flush with fresh water 4 times a day the stuff stinks, and in the bin it goes. After this article I will be even more vigilant. But to say never, is a little rough considering the benefits, such as trace elements and good gut bacteria. It wanes on the side of the LH story that lettuce is rubbish. Actually, good science tells us Never Drink Milk .
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.