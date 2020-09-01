Will This Contraption Really Keep Your Cereal From Getting Soggy?

Cereal is now our official beat here at Hack or Wack. Just when you thought we couldn’t possibly test any more methods to improve boxed dry goods, Lifehacker found a way.

Behold The CrunchCup, a thermos-like bottle that claims to keep your cereal and milk totally separate until the point of consumption. But will it actually put an end to all our soggy breakfast woes?

The product comes with a 2-year warranty, a sticker and detailed instructions. It is a screw-top plastic bottle with a large outer chamber for milk and a small inner cup that screws onto the lid to hold your cereal.

The first thing we noticed is that that outer portion of the bottle (for the milk) holds way more liquid than the inner cup (for the dry cereal) warrants. As Lifehacker Deputy Editor Jordan Calhoun pointed out, the perfect bite of cereal is all about the ratio. From the very beginning, it seemed like his Honey Nut Cheerios would be drowned out.

So is The CrunchCup now an essential part of a complete breakfast? Watch the video below to find out.