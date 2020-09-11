Why Android 11 (Go Edition) Is So Great for Cheap Smartphones

Android 11 (Go edition) is now official and it brings with it improved performances, better privacy and usability for low-end devices. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest version.

Android (Go edition) was first introduced back in 2018 to give entry-level smartphone users a better experience. Since then, over 100 million such devices have been able to secure improved speed, reliability and security. To walk the same beat, Android 11 (Go edition) hopes to give users of low-end devices a similar high quality experience in its new version.

What new and improved features will come with Android 11 (Go edition)?

There’s a bunch of new features introduced in Android 11 (Go edition) that will make users quite happy. In top of the news, it will help you launch apps 20 per cent faster so you can say goodbye to your cheap phone’s sluggish ways. Here’s what else you can expect:

Android 11 (Go edition) to work on devices with 2GB of RAM or less.

Google says this is going to be a bump from the previous version which was made to support devices with less than 1.5GB of RAM. However, you can only upgrade new phones with 2GB memory, according to The Verge, so your older device may not support Android 11 (Go edition).

Easily manage your important conversations.

All your conversations from various messaging apps will be in available in a dedicated space in the notification section.

Improved privacy and security.

Expect one-time permissions to help you give single-use access to features such as microphone, GPS and camera. If there are any apps you haven’t used for a long time, Android 11 (Go edition) will auto-reset the permissions for you.

Gesture-based navigation system.

Instead of a row of buttons along the bottom of the screen to help you navigate your phone’s UI. You’ll be able to swipe up to go home, either side to go back and hold to see the apps you’ve recently used.

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been an official announcement on Android 11 Go’s availability on current or future phones.

Wait, when did Android 11 come out?

We reported on 9 September that Android 11 has finally been released after months of beta tests. If you’re not caught up on its latest features and the phones that will get the update, have a read through the article to catch up.