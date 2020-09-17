What’s Coming to Disney+ in October 2020

It has been almost a year since Baby Yoda (not his — her? — real name) first graced our screens at the end of the series premiere of the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian, and the internet has never been the same. Through a worsening pandemic, economic turmoil, political upheaval and the run-up to an election that could seal the fate of the American experiment, one constant has remained: We all love that little green dude (floating in a pod). Thank the maker we will get to see more of him soon — provided we can make it to October 30.

That’s when B. Yoda and his good, shiny friend the Mandalorian will be back for another season of adventure and adorable friendship — two nameless souls pitted together against an entire galaxy far, far away. The trailer promises plenty more of the intrigue and action that won the show a legion of fans, gave Disney’s streaming service a jumpstart, birthed countless memes, and garnered a surprise Emmy nod for Best Dramatic Series.

But that’s not all you’re getting for your $US6.99 ($10) this month. Disney is also launching another original series — a new adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s novel The Right Stuff from writer Will Staples and backers/producers the likes of National Geographic and Leonardo DiCaprio. The first screen version of the book, a 1983 film from director Philip Kaufman, was acclaimed upon release, so it will be interesting to see if this new, longer take can better it.

Olaf stans won’t want to miss Once Upon a Snowman (Oct. 23), which dives into the origin story of Frozen’s friendly freak of nature. And speaking of nature, the streamer is also dropping Meet the Chimps (Oct. 16), a NatGeo docuseries that goes inside one of the world’s largest nature preserves. And if you are looking for a good cry, Clouds (Oct. 16) — the true-life story of the late singer-songwriter Zach Sobiech’s battle with cancer — seems like an inspiring sure bet in a The Fault in Our Stars kinda way.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ next month.

Series with new episodes dropping in October

Becoming

The Big Fib (New episodes Oct. 23)

Earth to Ned

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The Mandalorian (Premieres Oct. 30)

One Day At Disney

The Right Stuff (Premieres Oct. 9)

Weird But True

October 1

Maleficent

October 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S1)

The Simpsons (S31)

Zenimation Extended Edition

October 9

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Oil Spill of the Century

Wild Portugal

X2

October 16

Clouds

Disney Junior the Rocketeer (S1)

Drain (S3)

Lost on Everest

Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

Meet the Chimps

October 23

Once Upon a Snowman

Gathering Storm (S1)

India from Above (S1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (S4)

Pompeii: Secrets of the DeadUltimate Viking Sword

October 30