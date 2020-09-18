What to Expect From the Upcoming iPhone 12

This year’s iPhone release has been quite different from previous years. There’s an ongoing global pandemic on top of trade wars between China and the United States. Despite all the delays, an iPhone 12 series is still on the way for 2020 and this is what we can expect from it.

What’s new about the iPhone 12 series?

At this stage, there’s been no official word on the iPhone 12 series from Apple but that’s to be expected. Instead, insiders and analysts spend the months leading up to its release leaking little tidbits and speculating on what it might include. Usually, they’re quite accurate so here’s what some are saying.

Firstly, there are four models said to be on the way. A standard 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max with similar features but a larger screen, a more premium 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the big daddy model — a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

In terms of camera changes, the details are a little slim. Prominent leaker, Jon Prosser, has said the two ‘budget’ options and two premium offerings. Those cheaper models will come with the two-camera set up we’ve come to see in the iPhone 11 while the top tier models get the superior three-lens option. There’s still no word on how big these cameras will be but rumours suggest useful options like recording in 4K at 120fps and long-exposure night mode.

Camera and display settings for current PVT model of 6.7” iPhone 12 Pro Max Want video too? pic.twitter.com/fnJk2LELgv — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 25, 2020

Another respected Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo predicted all models will come with 5G capability but other leaks suggest the cheaper models will get sub-6GHz 5G while the other two expensive devices will get mmWave 5G. Sadly, Kuo also said none of the models will include a charger or earphones in the box.

On the plus side, the phones should feel a lot faster as they’ll all come with the latest Apple processor, the A14 Bionic chip. Those cheaper models will also come with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options while the premium phones are expected to have 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of space.

How much will it cost?

While Apple hasn’t yet confirmed the cost of the models, we can make a few educated guesses based on previous releases and what leaks suggest.

Again, we’re relying on the scarily accurate Prosser for his predictions. Back in April, he said the iPhone 12 would be $US649 (around $900) and $US749 (about $1,020) for the iPhone 12 Max while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max would be $US999 ($1,365) and $US1,099 ($1,500) respectively.

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources ???? 5.4 iPhone 12 D52G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$649 6.1 iPhone 12 D53G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$749 6.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$999 6.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$1,099 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 30, 2020

More recently, another leaker said the models would be a little more expensive, adding around $US50 to each.

【iPhone 12 Prices】

12 5G (5.4”)

(64GB $699)

128GB $749

258GB $849 12 Max 5G (6.1”)

(64GB $799)

128GB $849

256GB $949 12 Pro (6.1”)

128GB $1049

256GB $1149

512GB $1349 12 Pro Max (6.7”)

128GB $1149

256GB $1249

512GB $1449 Read through all threads: pic.twitter.com/N4AX0JmF3z — Komiya (@komiyaappleseed) July 27, 2020

But U.S. prices don’t always neatly correspond to Australian pricing.

When the iPhone 11 launched back in September 2019, it started from $1,199. That’s a little more expensive than iPhone 12 predictions are sitting at but with import fees and taxes, might end up being a similar price. The iPhone 12 Max is a new addition this year but it’ll likely tack on an extra $100 or two to the base iPhone 12’s price.

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max both started from $1,749 and $1,899 respectively. It’s likely the iPhone 12 will arrive in a similar ball park though the 5G capabilities could make them a little more pricey.

When will it be released?

It’s the question every interested party’s asking. In a regular year, Apple would typically hold a single September event where it announces the new iPhone, iPad and potentially a new Apple Watch. As we are all acutely aware, this is not a normal year.

That September event came and went and no iPhone 12 was announced. With COVID-19 still affecting international markets and supply lines, it’s rumoured Apple has had a hard time getting it all together in time for its usual release time.

Instead, Prosser suggested an October event is more likely with the cheaper iPhones being available by late October. Anyone wanting one of the iPhone Pros would have to wait until November, he said.

New, adjusted Apple dates! Apple Watch & iPad

– Via press release

– Week 37 w/c Sep 7 iPhone 12 event

– Week 42 w/c Oct 12 iPhone 12 devices

– Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

– Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19 iPhone 12 Pro devices

– Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

Given we’re past the halfway point in September with no news, Prosser’s predictions might be the most likely scenario.

Until we hear word from Apple itself, however, it’s a persisting guessing game.