What Exactly Is Hard Seltzer and Why Are Aussies Lining up to Order It?

You’ve probably heard the term ‘hard seltzer’ being thrown around recently and you’d be forgiven for having no clue what it actually is. The much-hyped tipple is coming to us directly from the US and it’s sending Aussie consumers wild.

What Is Hard Seltzer?

Hard seltzer is indisputably loved across America, with sales of the drink exceeding $1 billion annually (and counting). At its simplest level, hard seltzer is an alcoholic fizzy water made by combining carbonated water with alcohol and flavouring. It’s targeted at the health-conscious demographic due to its lower sugar, lower carb content. It’s also significantly lower in overall calories than other mixed drinks, with some being as little as 63 per can. If you’re not a fan of drinking beer in hot weather but you don’t want to go teetotal either, hard seltzer is a happy medium.

Where Can You Get It?

As it currently stands, Dan Murphy’s is the best place to shop for hard seltzers, and they’ve just made an exciting announcement about one beloved drink in particular. Over the past two weeks, Dan Murphy’s has seen a 798% increase in searches for White Claw – the OG American hard seltzer. Now, the beverage giant will be the first Australian retailer to offer pre orders of the drink. White Claw Hard Seltzer is made with sparkling water, triple-distilled spirit and a hint of fruit flavouring. If you’re looking to crunch numbers, it’s 98 calories a can, gluten-free and has an ABV of 4.5%. Preorders are available here from October 5 and close at 11:59 p.m. on October 11 (so if you’re intrigued to try it, there’s your chance).

There’s no denying hard seltzer has achieved cult status overseas and is already making waves on Aussie shores. You’ll have to try it for yourself to see what all the fuss is about, but it’s certainly shaping up to be the flavour of summer 2020.