Trade in Old or Expired Car Seats at Target U.S. for Discounts This Month

If you’ve got old or expired car seats collecting dust in the basement, save the date: Target’s popular car seat trade-in program is coming back later this month for two weeks. Target will recycle the old seats for you and give you a 20 per cent off coupon for an upgrade in return.

From Sept. 13-26, Target is hosting its car seat trade-in event. You can leave your old, damaged, and expired car seats in the drop-off box at any participating location (click here to find one near you). They will accept all types and styles of infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness, and booster car seats.

Guests who drop off old seats will receive a 20 per cent off coupon for a new seat, stroller, or select baby gear item for in-store and online purchases.

Here’s what you do, according to Target’s website:

1. Bring an old car seat or base to a nearby Target and drop it in the designated box inside the store. 2. Open your Target App to scan the code on the box. Talk to a Team Member in Guest Services if you need help. 3. Open your Wallet in the Target App and view “Extra offers” to find your coupon + more contactless savings. 4. Click the green checkmark next to the offer and place your order online, or scan your barcode at the register.

Since launching the car seat trade-in program in 2016, Target says it has, in partnership with Waste Management, recycled approximately 14.4 million pounds of car seat materials.

This article was originally published in 2019 and was updated to reflect current event dates and information. This offer is not available in Australia.