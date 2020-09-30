You Can Help Bushfire-affected Communities By Simply Ordering Toilet Paper

What if you could help bushfire-affect regions just by wiping your bum? Thanks to How We Roll, a company that specialises in recycled toilet paper, this hy-poo-thetical is now a reality. To help revitalise the floral life of these affected communities, How We Roll have teamed up with One Tree Planted, a non-profit charity, who have planted over 15 million trees worldwide.

This means that for every box sold, How We Roll are able to plant one tree in one of Australia’s bushfire-affected regions. They’ve planted over 3,000 trees since their launch at the end of May, and in July alone they were able to plant 1,552 trees. How good is that?

To make sure that these new trees will assist the renewal of these affected regions, One Tree Planted has chosen trees that will provide the greatest overall benefits. This includes various types of native trees and companion plants, which will help to rebuild wildlife habitats and regenerate healthy ecosystems that are also resilient to climate change.

There’s a belief that recycled toilet paper isn’t as good as normal TP, which isn’t true. How We Roll‘s recycled three-ply toilet paper is made from 100% recycled paper pulp, and is as strong and soft as any other brand. So you don’t need to worry about sandpaper-like feel or accidentally poking your finger through a sheet while wiping.

How We Roll also have three-ply toilet paper made from bamboo, which is one of the fastest growing plants in the world and can thrive in areas where other plants can’t. It’s also naturally antibacterial and hypoallergenic, so you don’t need to worry about any added chemicals causing an unfortunate flare-up in an unfortunate place.

READ MORE Please Don't Use Cloth Toilet Paper

How We Roll can deliver it straight to you front door, so you don’t have to worry about hauling a huge package home from your grocery shop. They also offer a subscription service, which means you can set a regular schedule for products to be delivered, while also getting a nice 10% off discount on top.

Their products aren’t just limited to toilet paper, either. You can also order How We Roll‘s bin liners, paper towels and tissues. They’re compostable, biodegradable, and you can get them delivered straight to your front door. You can also grab a roll of “Dogo Bogo” bags, so your four-legged turd machine can lend a hand too.

You can check out How We Roll’s products here.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.