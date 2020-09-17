How To Pack A Perfect Spring Picnic [Infographic]

There’s nothing like a picnic, and this handy graphic is packed with tips to help you pack smart, choose the best foods to take with you, some tricks to save space and still bring messy items like condiments, and of course, keep the bugs away so you can eat in peace.



You’ll see some familiar tips in there, like the old muffin tin condiment idea that I still love and the ever-versatile cupcake liner as a drip-catcher, small bowl, or drink cover. Some of the other tips are helpful too, like freezing your bottles of water so they make great ice packs that keep your food cold, melt while you’re on your way, and provide something to drink, as well as packing sandwiches in greaseproof paper to keep them falling apart on the way.

In any event, check out the full graphic below to read the whole thing, or hit the link below to see the graphic in its natural habitat, and put the tips to good use the next time you pack a meal to enjoy outdoors.

[Via Swissotel]