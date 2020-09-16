The Common Foods Dogs Can and Can’t Eat [Infographic]

Most dogs will happily chow down on human food, whether you give them a treat or they sneakily steal something off the counter. But some foods can be bad or even dangerous for your dog’s health. Here are common foods they can eat and ones you should be cautious letting about your dog ingest.

The infographic below outlines foods that fine for dogs, okay in moderation, not recommended, and those you definitely should stay away from. The safe foods aren’t that surprising and are often used in recipes for homemade dog food, like meat, carrots, and rice.

Foods better in moderation, like cheese or hot dogs, may be best saved for use as an extra special treat — just as you wouldn’t eat junk food for every meal yourself. And there are some foods like chocolate or gum that you should never give to your dog. This list isn’t exhaustive, and some dogs have more sensitive stomachs than others, so if you’re unsure about the foods, check with your vet.

Image from HerePup!.

[Via Here Pup!]

This article has been updated since its original publication.