The Best Food Shows to Binge and Reheat Again and Again

It’s not just people’s passion for food that have made cooking shows so popular — they’re an absolute blessing if you’re looking to binge-watch content that’ll take away the day’s stress. If you’re keen to get into some of the best cooking shows available to stream in Australia, here’s a list of our favourites to get you started.

You don’t have to love or even like cooking to enjoy a show dedicated to the craft. All you need is love for food and all that goes into creating banging dishes, not just from here in Australia but from cultures around the world.

There’s a lot of content we could talk about but we’re going to keep this list dedicated to the shows we’ve obsessively been watching in recent months. Luckily, Netflix is killing it with its cooking-related titles so you’ll be at peace with just one subscription to keep you going for days.

The Chef Show

The bomb combo of Job Favreau and Roy Choi makes The Chef Show an all-round winner. The episodes have such a natural flow that you’re automatically zoned in on how much fun the duo are having as they explore food in and out of the kitchen with seasoned chefs and their celebrity friends. There are three seasons out and a fourth one is dropping on 24 September.

Watch The Chef Show on Netflix.

Ugly Delicious

Host David Chang takes on the world in Ugly Delicious to inspire all sorts of wanderlust. Most of the episodes are dedicated to a single dish or a concept so you learn about different cultures and cuisines. There’s an episode on fried chicken that’ll most definitely hit your foodie spot. The second season of the show dropped in March this year and gives you a glimpse into Chang’s latest win: being a dad to his first child.

Watch Ugly Delicious on Netflix.

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

We have another chef David Chang winner on the list. Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner only has one season with just four episodes that are perfect for a quick binge. Besides Chang, the show stars Seth Rogen, Chrissy Teigen and other celebrity guests as they discuss food and culture in Vancouver, Marrakesh, Los Angeles and Phnom Penh.

Watch Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner on Netflix.

Nadiya’s Time to Eat

Nadiya Hussain, a British TV chef, author and television presenter, gained momentum in her craft after winning the sixth series of BBC’s The Great British Bake Off in 2015. Her cooking show Nadiya’s Time to Eat released this year, and it’s one of the most calming ones to watch as she serves up delicious shortcut dishes that are perfect for time-strapped folks. Love her, love her cooking.

Nailed It!

We’re naming Nailed It! the dessert queen of baking shows in 2020. The bake-off series is centred on home bakers with poor track records who are looking to seek redemption in the kitchen. Each episode sees three amateur bakers try and recreate edible masterpieces, with enough flops to keep you gasping and entertained. At the end of each episode, the baker with the best dessert gets to take home $10,000. The show, in its fourth season, is hosted by pastry chef Jacques Torres.

You can watch Nailed It! on Netflix.

Street Food Asia & Street Food Latin America

Netflix’s Street Food series from the creators behind Chef’s Table, is vibrant and culturally fulfilling. You’ll visit the hawker stalls in Singapore, the food carts of India and get lost in the profound flavours of Oaxaca and Lima. It’s both food and stories galore and we love to see it.

You can watch Street Food: Asia on Netflix as well as Street Food: Latin America.

Bonus suggestion: A YouTube account to feed your Soul



This account, subscribed to by 12.1 million users, is by a young woman who lives with her nan in a rural village in China. Her backstory: She was orphaned as a kid and was brought up by her grandparents. She moved to the city as a teen and learned to do things like make videos and DJ. But after her grandfather passed away, she went back to the farm to support her nan. Besides showing you how to cook dishes using traditional methods, Liziqi shows viewers how to plant and harvest various ingredients that she uses to make her dishes. In the words of my colleague, it’s the most calming and peaceful thing to watch, even if you can’t understand the language.

You can subscribe to the channel here.

Give us a shout in the comments if there are any cooking shows you’d love to recommend to other Lifehacker readers.