Take a Free Course on COVID-19 From MIT

Beginning September 2 at 1:30 a.m. AEST, MIT is offering a course on “COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 and the Pandemic.” The course’s lectures will be livestreamed every Tuesday and are free to the public. (Only enrolled students can ask questions, but everyone can watch.)

The lineup of instructors looks great, including Anthony Fauci leading one of the sessions. You can see the schedule here. The topics are mainly about the biology of the virus and how the human body responds to it; there are lectures on vaccines, antibodies, and more. And if you miss a class, the videos will be available to watch later.

If that’s too in-depth for you, or if you’d like to flesh out your understanding with a broader multidisciplinary course, The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is also offering a COVID-19 course open to the public. This one covers topics like testing, health inequities, the effect of the pandemic on mental health, and other broad implications of this pandemic’s effect on the world. Lectures are on Monday mornings, starting 11 a.m. AEST.