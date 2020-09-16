5 Skipping Ropes That Will Give Your Fitness a Jump Start

You don’t have to spend a fortune to improve your aerobic workout. All you really need is a skipping rope.

For most people, mention of the words “Skipping Rope” brings back childhood memories of playground games, repetitive rhyme-based games and, inevitably tripping and hitting the ground hard.

Which was fine back when you were a kid, because kids are rubbery little creatures that tend to bounce back from that kind of thing.

Here’s the thing, though: Using a jump rope can be a great cardio workout for adults as well, whether you’re aiming for a double under, sorting out your rope rhythm for optimal performance or using it as part of an ongoing fitness challenge.

In a pinch, you can even use a skipping rope to help you teach your kids how to tie their shoelaces. Unlike a lot of other gym gear, there’s really not much of an issue with sharing a rope with other people in your household — indeed, working out together can be rewarding and inspiring — so you can share one rope with many people.

In these stuck-at-home times, a skipping rope is a simple, largely affordable bit of gym kit that can be stored in near to no space, and only really requires a clear area around where you’ll be jumping and skipping to get into use. You can skip rope outside or inside in just about any weather, and to any kind of music you’d care to listen to as well.

All you need is a rope to skip with. Here’s a selection of skipping ropes available at Amazon Australia for you to consider.

Lightning Triumph Skipping Rope $8.99

A basic and affordable model with an adjustable length and memory foam handles for added comfort.

Intex Adjustable Jump Rope $8.99

A wire cabled jump rope for added durability.

5Billion Fitness Speed Jump Rope $26.99

A lightweight speed rope with grooves for your thumbs to fit in.

Stealth Sports Speed Jump Rope $19.99

A very lightweight rope set with aluminium handles.

Zelfver Skipping Rope 2 Pack $16.39



Working out with another person can be a great way to stay enthusiastic about your exercise regime, and could be a good gateway to improving your sex life too. A two-pack of jump ropes is a good way to get started on exercise regimes together. Or alternatively, use the “rope” part of the skipping rope for some consensual bondage-themed foreplay.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims and user reviews on Amazon.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.