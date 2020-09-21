You Can Now Send Your Loved Ones Free Churros Anywhere In Australia

Sadly, COVID-19 has meant that many of us have been separated from our loved ones by strict border closures and social distancing measures. As the old saying goes, distance makes the heart grow fonder – and apparently, so does copious amounts of sugar, according to San Churro Australia and its super sweet free churros giveaway.

According to 7News, San Churro has announced it will be giving away 20,000 Churro Loops as part of the ‘Loop In A Loved One’ promotion helping family and friends stay connected across borders amidst the pandemic.

From September 21 to 28, Aussies can visit the San Churro website where they can register their details and those of their loved one, add a personalised message and send a free Churro Loop voucher to that lucky sugar fiend. To sweeten the deal, San Churro is also offering a ‘buy one get one free’ Churro Loop once a gift is received.

Speaking to 7News, San Churro CEO Giro Maurici said “this week is all about reigniting those connections and keeping loved ones in the loop.”

“And, the only thing better than a made-fresh-to-order traditional Spanish churro is knowing that it was gifted by someone who is thinking of you,” he added.

If that doesn’t sound sweet-as-pie, wait until you hear about the Churro Loop flavours. You can opt for a plain loop dusted in cinnamon sugar, or splash out on flamingo sprinkles, cookie butter and biscuit crumb, doughnut glaze and crushed Oreos, or melted chocolate glaze with 100 & 1000s.

Since early July, the Victorian and NSW governments have enforced strict interstate border closures and on July 9, metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire re-entered a minimum six-week lockdown after recording 191 new cases.

It’s not easy remaining locked away from family, friends and loved ones in other states while Australia continues to flatten the COVID-19 curve, but there are small ways we can ease that pain. Free sugar-covered churros for Australia? It’s a pretty sweet start.