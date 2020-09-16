Scoop Up These Freebies and Deals for National Guacamole Day

It’s that time of year again: National Guacamole Day! “But wait,” you may be thinking to yourself, “didn’t we just have a National Guacamole Day?” Technically, no. But we did celebrate National Avocado Day on July 31, and that did involve some deals on guac. But guacamole is special enough to get its very own day, and that day is today. Here are a few of the guac giveaways and deals you should know about.

Rubio’s

The seafood-focused Mexican-American chain is giving away a free order of chips and guacamole with any purchase. Use this coupon to get the deal, which is valid today only.

Del Taco

America’s “second-largest Mexican Mexican quick service restaurant,” Del Taco will temporarily be transformed into it’s alter-ego, “Del Guaco.” This just means that from today through Friday, September 18, you can get a free snack-size portion of guac with any purchase when you order through the Del Taco app and pick it up via their drive-thru.

Guacamole reimbursement, courtesy of Camarena Tequila

Pay attention, because this one is a little different. To celebrate National Guacamole Day, Camarena Tequila is offering to pick up your guac tab today — and you don’t even need to buy any tequila. Here’s how it works:

Order guacamole — either as an add-on, or by itself — from your favourite local establishment today. Snap a photo of your receipt, showing that you did, in fact, pay for some guac. Then share it on your Instagram story with #GuacOnUs between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. ET and tag @camarenatequila, and if you follow all the directions, they will reimburse you for up to $US8 ($11) (via PayPal) to cover your order.

Yes, there is some fine print: The offer is only valid to residents of legal drinking age in the States and District of Columbia, excluding AL, AR, CT, IN, ME, MN, MO, NH, NC, OK, PA, UT, and TX.

Win free guacamole for a year

Not a freebie or deal, but if you want to be entered for a chance to win a year of free guac, courtesy of Wholly Guacamole, just retweet the tweet before before 11:59 p.m. tonight (though they don’t indicate a time zone).

Make 2020 taste better! This National Guacamole Day you’ve got the chance to win a year of free guac! Just retweet to enter before 11:59pm on 9/16. Find rules here: https://t.co/qhhfkpBOQ7. It’s great guac with no preservatives added! ALL REAL. NO DRAMA.™ pic.twitter.com/4mgD2tepzS — Wholly Guacamole (@eatwholly) September 11, 2020

Also, don’t forget to check in on your local restaurants to see if they have any guac specials for the occasion.