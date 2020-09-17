Here’s What We Know About the Australian PS5 Release

It’s been nearly six years since the PlayStation 4, or PS4, was released in Australia but the end of 2020 will mark its eventual retirement with next-generation console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5). Here’s what you need to know to bring you up to speed, including new updates on how you can pre-order one.

PS5 specs and release date

The PlayStation 5 release will arrive in Australia on Thursday 12 November but it’ll be a little different from the last time a new PlayStation console was released.

Firstly, there are two versions of the PS5 on the way — a digital edition and a physical console.

The physical PS5 will launch for $749.95 in Australia — a fair bit over the PS4’s Australian launch price of $549. The digital version will come in a bit cheaper at $599.95 but will be unable to play physical discs.

To make up for the sting, the PS5 is expected to come jam-packed with high-end gaming processors that will make it more powerful than previous console capabilities.

Back in 2019, it was revealed it would come with loading times under a second when compared to the PS4 Pro thanks to the addition of an SSD.

Sony's official video comparing performance of PS4 Pro vs next-gen PlayStation pic.twitter.com/2eUROxKFLq — Takashi Mochizuki (@6d6f636869) May 21, 2019

It’s also set to come with a 4K Blu-ray drive, according to Tom’s Guide, as well as 3D audio and an AMD RDNA 2 GPU processor, which will allow the PS5 to process much faster than the like of its predecessor. For long-term PlayStation users, the great news is it will be backwards compatible with PS4, allowing you to still play your favourite titles. Sadly, it doesn’t extend to PS3 if you still have those games lying around.

What games are expected?

It’s expected more games will be announced as we near the console’s eventual release date but according to TechRadar, we can expect some of the following:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Atomic Heart

Battlefield 6

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Control

Cyberpunk 2077

Demon’s Souls

Destiny 2

Dirt 5

Doom Eternal

Dying Light 2

Far Cry 6

FIFA 21

Gods and Monsters

Gran Turismo 7

Hitman 3

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

NBA 2K21

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Project Athia

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 8: Village

Returnal

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Watch Dogs: Legion

It’s a pretty solid list and the best part is, you can expect a lot more exciting titles to be added to it in the coming months.

How can I pre-order it in Australia?

Now that the local price has been announced, some pre-orders have already opened up but you’ll need to get in quick as it’s already selling out.

Amazon Australia has the console available for pre-order at its recommended price of $749 but will offer a $30 promotional credit for future purchases. It seems a pretty good deal if you can get in on time.

Outside of that, the usual suspects have limited pre-orders but at this stage, they seem to have sold out for now. JB Hi-Fi had its pre-orders going with a $50 deposit but has suspended taking any further on with EB Games and Harvey Norman stating the same.

It’s worthwhile checking back in if you want to secure yourself a console come launch time but for now, Amazon is really the only option still available.

READ MORE Everything Sony Announced At The PlayStation 5 Reveal

This article has been updated to include the Australian confirmation of its price and release date.