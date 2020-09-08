Pixar-Themed Mini Golf Is Returning to Sydney, So That’s Date Night Sorted

Keen to take someone out on a first date or just want something new to do? Well Sydneysiders, there’s a Pixar-themed mini-golf pop-up returning to the city to give you a nostalgic treat.

Pixar Putt made its debut in Sydney in April-May 2019, with over 17,000 film and mini-golf enthusiasts taking over its course at Darling Harbour. This year, Pixar Putt’s heading to Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta and it’s set to be an immersive putt putt experience inspired by some of Pixar’s much-loved films including Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., A Bug’s Life, Wall-E and Inside Out.

While the event will welcome some familiar favourites, you’ll also see the debut of five brand-new holes such as those based on Disney-Pixar’s latest film, Onward and others inspired by Ratatouille and Coco.

Tim McGregor, Managing Director TEG Live, explained the event will be dressed up in COVID-safe measures to ensure public safety.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back Pixar Putt to Sydney this September and debuting 5 brand new holes for the first time worldwide, here in Parramatta,” McGregor said in a press release.

“Pixar Putt will be operating under a full COVID Safe plan in consultation with Bankwest Stadium and the NSW State Government, and we are very proud that the event already has good COVID-safe measures built into the course.

“With only 4 golfers per hole and 18 holes spread over 800 square metres at Bankwest Stadium Precinct, there is plenty of space for patrons to stay safe, have fun and kick some serious Putt!”

When is Pixar Putt coming to Sydney?

The attraction will be in Sydney from Saturday 26 September to Sunday 25 October.

What are the timings?

Normal hours:

Sunday to Wednesday: 10:00am – 8:00pm (last entry 6.45pm)

Thursday to Saturday: 10:00am – 10:00pm (last entry 8.45pm)

7:00pm onwards is ‘Pixar Putt After Dark’ for evening sessions

Special Labour Day long weekend hours:

Sunday 4 October: 10:00am – 10:00pm

Monday 5 October: 10:00am – 8:00pm

When do tickets for Pixar Putt go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets

Visa cardholders can exclusively get a hold of pre-sale tickets from 8:00am Wednesday 9 September until 9:00am Friday 11 September via the Pixar Putt website.

Official release

The remaining tickets will officially go on sale on Friday 11 September, 8:00am. These can also be bought on the Pixar Putt website.

Advance bookings recommended

Due to its popularity last year as well as COVID-safe protocols, organisers have recommended booking online and in advance to secure a preferred tee-off time. While door sales will be available, they’ll also be subject to session availability.