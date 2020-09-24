Organise Your Life With Todoist’s New Kanban Boards

Todoist is already great for managing projects and to-do lists, but the app’s newly launched “board view” turns those lists into customisable — and collaborative — Kanban boards. The new feature is available for everyone, free users included.

Todoist’s board view includes all the functions you’d expect from a Kanban-style project management tool. Users can customise their boards with extra columns and filters to suit their project’s workflow and add additional users to their boards. You can also flip between the new Kanban board view and Todoist’s traditional list layout at any time.

Use This Free Pomodoro App to Stay Focused on Your Work Staying on task for any amount of time can be difficult these days — especially if you’re working from home and are easily distracted by kids, pets or the temptation to scroll through social media. Mac users struggling who are struggling to pay attention can try Tomato 2, a free... Read more

All users have access to board view’s core features, but further functionality differs between free and premium users:

Free users get a list of pre-made filters they can use to organise tasks, such as “Assigned to me” and several priority levels.

Premium users can create additional filters, apply custom labels to cards, import or export board templates, email tasks, view projects in a “calendar feed,” and more for $US4 ($6) a month. That’s roughly $US10 ($14) cheaper than Trello or Asana.

The granular organizational control for premium members is a nice bonus, but free Todoist users looking for a Trello or Asana alternative should have everything they need, too.

How to use Todoist’s board view

Sign in to your Todoist account, then select a pre-existing project or “Add New Project” from the left side menu. There’s also a “Try Boards” tutorial with columns and tasks that will guide you through Todoist Boards’ core functions. Click or tap the three-dot menu icon from the upper-right, then select “View as board” (You can also press “Shit + V” on your keyboard to swap between views).

You Don’t Truly Build a Habit Until After You Break Your Streak Keeping up a habit every day is a classic hack. Whether you track that with a row of red X’s on a calendar, or you let an app give you badges for consistency, a streak can help you get a habit started. But that’s just the first step. You find... Read more

Here are some of the main functions in board view:

Select “Add Section” to create a new column for your project. You can edit, copy, move, delete, or archive columns by clicking the three-dot icon to the right of its name.

to create a new column for your project. You can edit, copy, move, delete, or archive columns by clicking the three-dot icon to the right of its name. Select “Add Task” to create a new card. You can add a schedule, labels, priority levels, and reminders to each task card (plus add filters in premium mode).

to create a new card. You can add a schedule, labels, priority levels, and reminders to each task card (plus add filters in premium mode). Click the three-dot icon next to a task’s name to add sub-tasks, comments, view card activity history, and edit a card’s details.

Drag a card to move it between columns.

Click the person-shaped icon in the upper right menu to add collaborators.

Board view is rolling out to all Todoist users now. It’s a server-side update, meaning you don’t have to do anything to add the boards feature to your account, but it needs to be turned on by Todoist. If you don’t have access to boards yet, give it a day or so to show up.