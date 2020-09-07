Cheap NBN Plans Under $60 Per Month

Entry-level NBN plans aren’t as common as they used to be, with most providers now focusing on pricier products with unlimited data and faster speeds. Of course, these plans aren’t for everyone. Not everyone needs or wants an expensive NBN connection.

What if you just want to stream a little Netflix without paying for more than it feels like you’re using?

Thankfully, there are still options if you’re looking for a cheaper NBN plan. Here’s a look at what less than $60 per month will get you.

NBN 25 plans under $60

You’ve got plenty of choices if you’re after a more affordable connection, but you may have to make some trade-offs. For the most part, you’ll need to sacrifice either your data allowance or your download speed. In some cases, both.

That’s why we’re starting with NBN 25 plans, as plenty of providers will sell you one for less than $60 per month.

Tangerine has one of the cheapest NBN 25 plans around thanks to a timed discount. You’ll pay $49.90 per month for your first six months, and then $59.90 per month thereafter for an NBN 25 plan with unlimited data. The plan is contract-free, so you’re always able to leave when the discount runs out. Even at full price, it’s still excellent value.

SpinTel is the next cheapest option, charging $49.95 per month for an NBN 25 plan with 200GB. 200GB should still be enough for everyday browsing, but it could go faster than you’d expect depending on how much you stream. For example, 200GB is enough data to watch roughly 60 hours of Netflix in high definition, or 200 hours in standard definition. It could be a bit tight for a family, or if you regularly download new release games. If you’re keen, you’ll need to commit to a six-month contract to get this one.

MATE and MyRepublic both have unlimited data NBN 25 plans for under $60 per month that aren’t subject to promotional pricing. The pair of plans are priced at $59 per month, with MATE reporting slightly faster typical evening speeds.

If you go with MATE, you can save a further $10 per month if you bundle in a MATE SIM-only plan for your phone. MATE’s mobile plans are powered by the Telstra network and start at $20 per month with 5GB.

NBN 50 plans under $60

Your options are a little more limited if you’d prefer an NBN 50 plan under $60 per month.

Firstly, SpinTel will sell you an NBN 50 plan with 200GB for $54.95 per month, making it one of the cheapest options for this speed tier. It’s just a question of whether the data allowance is right for you. Once again, you’ll need to sign a six-month contract for this one.

Belong has an unlimited data NBN 50 plan for $55 per month, but it has a catch. While it’s technically an NBN 50 plan, your speeds will be capped at 30Mbps. That’s a little bit better than NBN 25, but a good chunk slower than an NBN 50 plan – even during peak hours. You’ll need to sign a 12-month contract to get this one, but Belong will throw in $80 of mobile credit to use if you also feel like changing phone plan. If you’d prefer to go contract-free, you can pay $60 per month instead. This will attract a $60 upfront modem fee.

Tangerine and Internode both have promotional discounts that bring their NBN 50 plans to under $60 per month, at least for your first six months.

Tangerine has an unlimited data NBN 50 plan for $59.90 per month, and $69.90 per month thereafter, while Internode has an unlimited data NBN 50 plan for $59.99 per month $79.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine’s plan is contract-free, while Internode will require you to commit to six months.

In both cases, you’re able to leave when your discount runs out. Hell, you could even swap from Tangerine to Internode to get yourself an entire year of discounted NBN 50.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.