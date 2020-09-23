Make ‘Elephant Toothpaste’ With Your Kids

This week, I found myself going down a very specific rabbit hole — one in which I watched video after video of people doing the Elephant Toothpaste science experiment. If you’re not familiar, the experiment features the creation of a large, foamy volcano made from water, dish soap, yeast and hydrogen peroxide — commonly referred to as “Elephant Toothpaste” because of its outsized toothpaste-y look. There is something weirdly satisfying about watching the fast-moving, oozing foam, so I’m here to suggest you create some yourself.
But first, let’s watch a few of those videos. We’ll start with a normal, you-can-try-this-at-home version:
So that looks fun and safe and doable! What’s even more fun — but not safe or doable at home, because you are not a former NASA engineer like this guy — is filling up a pool with the stuff:
And finally, this video is longer, but the story behind the project and the final product are worth the watch:
Anyway, back to the small and safe (but still satisfactory) version you can do at home. Here’s what you need:
-
An empty, clean plastic bottle, such as a 453.59 g. soda bottle
-
1 packet (1 tablespoon) of dry yeast
-
1/2 cup 20-volume hydrogen peroxide liquid (20-volume is a 6% solution that is stronger than what you find in most pharmacies but can usually be found in beauty supply stores. Science Bob says you can use the more common 3% hydrogen peroxide found in pharmacies, but the reaction will be a bit smaller.)
-
3 tablespoons warm water
-
Liquid dish-washing soap
-
Liquid food colouring (optional)
-
A large container, such as a tub or tray, to catch the foam (unless you like a foamy mess)
-
A small cup
-
A funnel
-
Safety goggles
Now you’re ready to go! Here are instructions from Science Bob:
- Use a funnel to carefully pour 1/2 cup (118 ml) of the hydrogen peroxide liquid into the bottle.
- Add about 10 drops of your favourite food colouring into the bottle.
- Add about 1 tablespoon (15ml) of liquid dish soap into the bottle and swish the bottle around a bit to mix it.
- In a separate small cup, combine the warm water and the yeast together and mix for about 30 seconds. It should be about the consistency of melted ice cream — add a bit more warm water if needed.
- Now the adventure starts! Use the funnel to pour the yeast-water mixture into the bottle and watch the foaminess begin!
You’re going to be very tempted to touch that foam. If you’re using the 3% hydrogen peroxide, go ahead and feel away. If you’re using the 6% version, though, Science Bob recommends avoiding contact with it, because it can irritate your skin or eyes.
Meet the smartest parents on Earth! Join our parenting Facebook group.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in