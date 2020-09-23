Level Up Your Life

Is This the Easiest Way to Eat Chicken Wings?

Joel Kahn

Published 59 mins ago: September 24, 2020 at 8:38 am -
Filed to:chicken
chicken wingstiktok
Image: KFC

Few things are as good as the humble chicken wing, which is why when we saw this nifty hack on TikTok, we had to try it.

In the TikTok, user @josh__kirk presses down on the meat of a chicken wing to separate it from the bone and concentrate it into a little lollipop of deliciousness. Mr. Kirk then dips his pinwheel o’ meat into what is presumably bleu cheese dressing, and consumes it in one bite.

Along with ribs, crab legs, and Cap’n Crunch Smartfood Popcorn Blend, chicken wings are certainly one of the more difficult (and messy) foods to eat properly. While the drumette can yield ample meat, the dual-boned wing portion often leaves you hungry, with extra meat remaining that doesn’t seem to be worth the extra effort.

That’s why we procured exactly two (two!) chicken wings to test this hack. Now, I did not have traditional buffalo wings at my disposal. Instead, I removed said wings from a rotisserie chicken from my local grocery store. Was I able to replicate the results of the TikTok while deputy editor (and staunch vegetarian) Jordan looked on in horror? Check out the video below to find out.

