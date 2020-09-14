Hurry, Gelato Messina’s Reimagined Dr Evil Magic Mushroom Cake Is Only Available Today

All hungry shoppers are now being put on high alert. There’s a very special Gelato Messina cake up for grabs and you only have today to get this tasty treat.

As part of eBay’s massive 21st birthday celebrations, the gelato wizards at Messina have partnered with the online giant to whip up a never-seen-before version of their iconic Dr Evil Magic Mushroom Cake.

But what’s different about it, you might be asking? It’s a brand new flavour combination in a new limited edition midi size cake that won’t take up mush room.

You can expect a glistening red chocolate mushroom dome adorned with white chocolate buttons in the famous eBay colours. Inside, you’ll find a delicious combination of vanilla gelato packed with birthday cake, chocolate coated honeycomb and raspberry jam. It’ll come perched on a stem made of Messina’s homemade dulce de leche and vanilla gelato, on a popping candy feuilletine grass base.

How good does that sound?!?!

They say it’ll feed eight to 10 people but we won’t bat an eyelash if you’re ready to eat most of it yourself. It’s an appropriate response for the times we’re living in.

When and where can I order the eBay x Dr Evil Magic Mushroom Cake?

The cake is available for online order exclusively on eBay Australia. You can get only get it today, 15 September starting 10am. However, only those in metro Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane can purchase the cake on eBay.

How much does it cost?

You will have to pay $21 for the cake. All money raised will be given to Beyond Blue.

Note: There’s a limited number of cakes available for a limited time only. You know what that means, don’t think too much and give yourself or your friends and family an early treat this week.