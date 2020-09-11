How to Watch the Premier League in Australia: Online, Live and Free

The 2020-2021 season of the English Premier League is just around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know about watching every footy game of the season.

The new season of Premier League is yet to start and we already have one and a million questions running through our heads. Will Liverpool once again fight its way to the title? Who’s going to make it to the Champions League? Are we going to have a new player from the transfer window join the big boy ranks?

There’s a lot of chatter on the internet but only time will tell.

When is the 2020-21 season of the Premier League starting?

The top level English tournament is kicking off on Saturday 12 September. Here’s the list of weekend footy matches you can look forward to (times are in AEST):

Saturday 12 September

Fulham v Arsenal at 9:30pm

Sunday 13 September

Crystal Palace v Southampton at 12:00am

Liverpool v Leeds United at 2:30am

West Ham v New Castle at 5:00am

West Brom v Leicester City at 11:00pm

Monday 14 September

Tottenham v Everton at 1:30am

For all other fixtures, visit the Premier League website.

How can I watch the Premier League in Australia?

There’s really only one way to watch the English Premier League in Australia and that’s through Optus Sport. If you haven’t really ever tried using the platform, it’s essentially the telco’s streaming service for sport.

For $14.99 a month, you can catch all the EPL games live as well as the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, the Japanese J League and Korean K League. Optus customers often get free, unmetred access so if you are one, it’s worth checking out.

Alternatively, you could head to your local sports bar and try to catch the games there. Given the rough times the games are on in Australian time zones, it might not always be possible.

What about watching it for free?

Sadly, if you’re not looking to pay up, it’ll be tough watching a game live. As mentioned above, you can head to your local sports bar to try and catch the games at more respectable times but it’s not going to be easy. SBS used to host a range of live matches but exclusivity rights have taken most of them away.

While you might not be able to catch the live action, the official EPL app lets you get up to speed via highlights, match-ups and news during the season. You can download it via Google Play or the Apple store.

This article has been updated since its original publication. We’ve made changes to the copy for the new Premier League season.

What about other football leagues?

The EPL isn’t the only popular football league in the world. Europe also has Spain’s La Liga, Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga and France’s Ligue 1.

All those options are available on the dedicated sports streaming service, Kayo. You can sign up for a free 14-day trial to check out if it’s for you but after that, it’ll cost you $25 a month for the basic package and $35 a month for the premium offering with three simultaneous streams.

There’s also Foxtel Sports. You won’t get the EPL but the above options will be available live on its sports channels too.

Beyond Foxtel and Kayo, you can subscribe to beIN Sports Connect for $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year. It comes with a free two-week trial too and it’ll get you access to the major football leagues apart from the EPL as well as Six Nations Rugby Union and some tennis cups. It does, however, offer some Arsenal and Liverpool matches you can catch up on after a delay.

