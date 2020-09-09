How to Use Waze to Send Directions From Your Computer to Your Phone

Avid Waze users will be happy to learn the Google-owned mapping app will now let you send directions from your computer to your phone. That’s forward planning sorted.

Waze has launched a new feature that will help you plan a drive on your desktop and transfer it to your app. Given the company’s web Live Map is used by millions of Wazers for traffic conditions, construction block-ups and other trouble spots, this will come as welcome news indeed.

So, how do I use the new Waze feature?

It’s quite simple really. I tested it out on my personal phone (an Android device) and it was no trouble at all. It’s the same steps for iOS devices as well.

Here’s what you need to do:

Log in to Waze on your phone. Then log into it on your desktop browser by scanning the QR code using your phone’s camera. If that doesn’t work (you might have Android version 8.1 or lower), use a QR Reader app instead. Point the camera at the QR code, open the notification and follow the instructions on your phone.

Logged in users will be able to view saved locations from the web and select these when searching for a destination. This avoids the headache of reentering frequently visited addresses over and over again.

You will also be able to plan a seven-day customised trip on the Live Map which is handy for occasions when you’re heading out to the same place at different times on different days.

Considering Google Maps has had a similar feature for a few years now, it’s good to see Waze is now onboard with the same functionality.

If you’re not a Wazer yet, you can download the app on Google Play or the Apple store.