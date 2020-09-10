How to Switch Your ‘Fortnite’ Apple Login Before You Lose Access

The feud between Apple and Epic Games is one of the tech world’s biggest spectacles lately, but their clash makes playing Fortnite on iOS a lot more difficult. And it’s only going to get worse.

Starting September 11, users will no longer be able to log into Fortnite with their Apple ID via the “Sign in with Apple” option. This applies to all versions of the game and all Epic Games Store apps, regardless of the device.

Epic advises gamers to immediately update their accounts’ email and password information to avoid losing their Epic accounts, including all Fortnite progress.

How to change your Epic account’s email and password

Head over to Epic’s website and load your account using “Sign in with Apple.” You can also log in to the Epic Games Store app, click on your profile image, then select “Manage Account” to be taken to the account management page. In the account settings menu, go to the “General” tab and edit your email address. Click “Confirm.” A verification link will be emailed to the new address. Open the email and click on the link to confirm the changes. Some Apple ID users will also need to make a new password, which you can update from your account under “Security & Privacy” or by using Epic’s “Forgot Password” link.

Make sure you update your profile as soon as possible before the September 11 deadline to avoid the tedious account recovery process. That said, giving users less than 24 hours to update their accounts is a tad unfair — not everyone will be able to make the changes in time.

Fortunately, even if the “Sign In with Apple” option is no longer available and you didn’t update your email and password in time, there’s a chance you can still recover your account.

Check your Apple ID’s email inbox for a message from Epic with the subject line “IMPORTANT! Epic Games account update required for continued access.” Open the email and copy the unique, nine-digit verification code within (it should look like ABC-123-DEF). Next, open this Epic Games support page, scroll down, and click on “Contact Us.” Fill out the contact information and include the verification code from your email. Send the help request.

An Epic support representative should contact you with further instructions. Fair warning, however: the process can take a few days, and while most users should be able to recover their account, it’s not a guarantee. So if you’re reading this on September 10, it’s best just to update your account info right now.