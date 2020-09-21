How To Preorder The Xbox Series X And Xbox Series S In Australia

Preorders for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are set to go live on September 22 in Australia. If you’re looking to grab one, you’ll need to get in quick. To get your best shot at preordering the Xbox Series X and/or Xbox Series S consoles, you should get online at 8 a.m. AEST on Tuesday, September 22.

A variety of retailers will be stocking the consoles, including EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, Amazon and other online stores. Some already have Xbox Series X/S landing hubs and others you’ll need to stay tuned for. Note, most retailers are offering online only preorders, so don’t worry about heading in-store to secure your order. You’ll also need to be prepared with a deposit of between $50 and $200 depending on the retailer.

For a quick summary, here’s everything you should consider when weighing up the purchase of an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S:

The Xbox Series X costs $749 , targets ultra-high performance [email protected] and includes a disc drive

, targets ultra-high performance [email protected] and includes a disc drive The Xbox Series S costs $499, targets high performance [email protected] and does not include a disc drive

Your choice of console will likely depend on budgetary needs and personal preferences. There’s two ways you can get the console in Australia: either directly through a retailer, or via the Xbox All Access program. Here’s the full details on both options.

Xbox Series X/S: Australia preorders

You’ll be able to preorder the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S at the following retailers in Australia (where available, we’ve included links to their existing Xbox Series X/S hubs — these will be updated as sale links go live):

Be aware the cheapest place to purchase the Xbox Series X and S may turn out to be Amazon on Tuesday. When PlayStation 5 preorders launched, it was offering $30 off for Amazon Prime members with free shipping so stay tuned for news of a similar offer.

Another option for preordering the console is via the Telstra-based Xbox All Access program. Xbox All Access is a subscription-based service where users pay a monthly fee for access to an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate over a 24-month payment period. (At the conclusion of the 24 months, subscribers own their consoles outright.)

As part of Xbox All Access, you’ll be able to grab the Xbox Series X (with Game Pass Ultimate) for $46 per month ($1,104 over a 24-month period) or an Xbox Series S (with Game Pass Ultimate) for $33 per month ($792 over a 24-month period).

You can find out more about Xbox All Access in Australia at the program’s hub.

This article will be updated with new retail links and as stores sell out on September 22.