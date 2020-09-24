How to Pay Using Virtual Credit Cards in 1Password

If you’re concerned about privacy and security while paying for stuff online, there’s a new way to safeguard yourself: Popular encrypted password manager 1Password now supports a new “privacy card” feature that makes online purchases safer.

Here’s how it works: When you use a privacy card, you’re still paying with your debit card or checking account, but the privacy card stands in as a proxy. None of your real financial info is shared with the company or service you’re paying.

Each card you make is linked to a single merchant — such as Netflix, Apple, Google, or Amazon — and won’t work anywhere else. You can set spending and frequency limits on each card to prevent unauthorised purchases or help you stick to a budget. You can also pause or delete privacy cards at any time without affecting the associated debit card or checking account.

You don’t need a 1Password subscription to use Privacy cards via Privacy.com, but you’ll get a few additional perks if you have one. 1Password’s browser add-on will save a privacy card’s name, number, expiration date, and CVV, just like it does for saved login information. That information auto-fills during checkout so you don’t have to memorise anything. You’re also able to create and manage new cards at any time using the 1Password X browser extension instead of going through Privacy.com.

How to create and use privacy cards with 1Password

1Password users will need to link their 1Password account in their Privacy.com profile’s settings first.

Sign in to your Privacy.com account. Click your profile name in the upper-right. Go to Account > Integrations. Click “Connect” next to 1Password. Follow the on-screen instructions.

With your accounts linked, you can now create a new card.

You can do this on Privacy.com or by clicking the 1Password icon when prompted during checkout. Follow the instructions to create your new payment method, or select a saved card to use that instead.

You can also add a previously created Privacy.com card to your 1Password account: