You Can Now Host a Twitch Watch Party At Home, Just BYO Popcorn

Twitch has become more than just a place for livestream gaming video — its newly released Watch Parties feature will now let creators stream Prime Video content to a global audience. Here’s what you need to know to get started so grab your popcorn and make yourself comfy.

How do Watch Parties work on Twitch?

The latest feature from Twitch, an Amazon-owned company, will allow users to watch their favourite Amazon Prime Video TV show or movie on a live stream with community engagement in real time. Your webcam will pop up in the video player above ‘Chat’ so anyone engaging with your stream will be able to catch your reaction to every part of the film or series, all the jokes and the scares.

Who can participate in a Watch Party?

You can get a global audience to engage with you while you’re watching whatever it is you like to get into – as long as they have access to it in their region. Needless to say, Prime or Prime Video subscriptions are a must.

That’s great, how do I get started?

If you’re keen to interact with your audience, here’s how you can get started:

1. Get into your Stream Manager and add the Watch Party Quick Action

2. Next, you’ll need to connect Watch Parties to your Prime or Prime Video account

3. Select a movie or TV show you’d like to watch with your community

4. Use your webcam and mic to go live

5. You can now start your Watch Party and get into some snacks

Although the feature’s not yet available on mobile devices, Twitch says it’s working to make this a possibility in the coming months.

For more information, check out the Twitch Watch Party help page. If you don’t have a Prime Video account, you can sign up here for a 30-day free trial.