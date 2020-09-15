How to Get the Most Out of Your Schedule

The structure of your day has probably changed dramatically. While you may not be commuting anymore, there are still ways to plan your day for optimal productivity.

Daniel Pink is the author of When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing, and knows what time of day is best for which task.

According to Pink, almost 80% of people will do their best analytical work in the morning. (The exception to this is night owls, who will do their best analytical work later in the day.) He suggests blocking off your morning to do head-down work you need to focus on — avoiding meetings and emails at this time. Then leave the afternoons for you to be creative and collaborative, prioritising the more social work to take you until the end of the day.

Pink also emphasises the importance of taking breaks. He says the best breaks are about 10 minutes long, involve going outside to get fresh air (avoiding screens), and are social. So for 10 minutes every day, go take a walk with someone and don’t talk about work.

For all this advice and more, check out the video below.