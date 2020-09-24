How to Get SMS Text Messages Across All Your Apple Devices

If you have an iPhone, then you know the joys of iMessage. We love iMessage so much, we’ve covered how its features completely blow other messaging platform out of the water.

While logged in with your Apple ID, it’s very easy to seamlessly move between iMessage on your iPhone, iPad, iMac, and Apple Watch. The tricky part comes in when you are texting someone who doesn’t use iMessage themselves.

On today’s Quick Fix, we tackle the issue of how to get your SMS messages (designated with bright green text bubbles, as opposed to iMessage’s elegant blue) forwarded from your iPhone to appear on your desktop. Simply open up “Settings”, and scroll down to “Messages.” Tap on “Text Message Forwarding”, and select which devices you want to receive your SMS messages. You can now enable your desktop, Apple Watch, or any other Apple device that was previously excluded from communicating with your non-iMessaging buddies.

To see the full process, check out the video below, and go ahead and comment with any other tech questions you may want answered in a future episode of Quick Fix.