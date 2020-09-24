How To Get Your Hands On Movie Memorabilia In Australia

If you fancy yourself a bit of a cinephile, you might’ve dreamt of one day owning your very own piece of the silver screen. Well, if you’re wondering how to buy movie memorabilia in Australia, it’s actually simpler than you think.

Just this week, the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS driven by Vin Diesel in Fast and the Furious driven by Vin Diesel has become available to Aussie bidders through auction house Lloyds.

“This car was in fact the actual original ‘Hero Car,’ driven by Vin Diesel himself on the set of the Fast and Furious 4 movie and was the principle car used while shooting the film,” Lloyds’ Chief Operations Officer said, via News.com.au.

⁦@vindiesel⁩ Your Muscle car from Fast and Furious 4 up for auction in Australia #f&f4 https://t.co/ACp54cMEYO — Kirstie Gillespie (@kgpie2) September 23, 2020

“We expect this car to reach six figures this Saturday, but what the final figure will be is anyone’s guess as it will be a car to treasure and will go down in history forever,” he added. News.com.au reports that the car failed to sell earlier this year after it was passed in with a bid of $97,009.

Okay, so unless you have a spare $100K lying around, the Fast and Furious 4 Chevrolet might not be for you. However, there are far more affordable movie memorabilia auctions happening all the time.

How To Buy Movie Memorabilia In Australia

Earlier this year, indie production company A24 announced a series of auctions to raise money for COVID-19 charities. Items up for sale as part of the auction included Rue’s hoodie from Euphoria (which was scooped up for $8,000), the Furby pendant from Uncut Gems (sold for $13,500), and the bear headdress from Midsommar (which came to final bid of $4,750).

Sadly, those auctions have ended now but if you’re still keen on scoping out some Hollywood memorabilia, London and LA-based site Prop Store is brimming with silver screen goodies.

New additions to Prop Store include Walt AKA Bryan Cranston’s costume from Breaking Bad for $US5109, Leslie Knope’s lanyard from Parks and Recreation for $US1195, and even Matthew McConaughey’s hero music box from Magic Mike for just $USD345.

Who would’ve thought it’d be so easy to score yourself a little bit of Hollywood history?