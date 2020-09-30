How to Make a Charcuterie Board, AKA an Insta-Worthy Platter

If you’ve been to a party in the last few years, then you’ve probably seen those aesthetically-pleasing grazing boards the world is obsessed with. Known as charcuterie boards, they don’t really have any rhyme or reason to their design but still somehow look put-together. Typically, a charcuterie platter is made from meats, cheeses, breads, crackers, fruits, dips and nuts (but it can really include anything you want).

You might’ve considered making one of your own but didn’t have a clue where to start (and they look pretty technical) but that’s all about to change thanks to a handy new tool. Now, there’s a virtual builder that’ll tell you how to make a delicious charcuterie board of your own. Below, we’ve outlined three basic steps for creating your own grazing platter from scratch.

Find your inspiration

Brought to you by the meat experts themselves at Hans, the builder outlines a selection of meats, hard and soft cheeses, dips, nuts and fruits. You’ll work your way through, picking a selection of items that appeals to your taste buds. As we all know, the hardest thing about creating a charcuterie board is knowing where to start, so this takes all the guesswork out of it. The builder also offers up a selection of items you might never have thought to include like dried apricots, black olives and pistachios.

Image: Hans

Have your shopping list ready

You’ll want to know exactly what you need before you arrive at the shops (to avoid overwhelm and confusion). It’s always best to go in with a game plan, knowing exactly how much of everything you need.

If you’re using the virtual builder, you’ll receive a curated grocery list of the exact items you need and quantities of each (these are updated depending on how many people you’re catering to). When it comes to grazing platters – the right ratio is everything. Too little of something and your guests will go hungry, while too much will see you grazing on hard cheese for days. It’s so handy to have a guide of exact quantities ensuring you have the perfect amount of all your nibbles.

Image: Hans

Have the right tools on hand

Once you’ve got all your ingredients together, the final presentation is the most important part. You’ll want to serve your platter on something large enough to hold everything, so a long wooden board is usually your best bet.

You could get an all-inclusive set that comes with a board and knives, like this one, or you could make the board itself the focal point with something a little special like this marble serving board.

You’ll also want to invest in a decent set of cheese knives so guests aren’t left hacking at everything. If your platter is big enough to hold a few entertaining bowls, they’ll add a nice pop of colour and are extra handy for holding dips and nuts.

Whether you’re hosting a party, having a date night or just enjoying a low-key backyard BBQ, a charcuterie board is the ultimate entertaining companion. There’s guaranteed to be something on there that everyone likes and it looks extremely impressive to boot.

Another trade secret? They’re best accompanied with a large glass of wine – we don’t make the rules!

Try the online charcuterie board builder here.

