How Australia’s Fave Netflix Original Compares With The Rest Of The World

Ahh, Netflix. The only downside of the popular streaming platform is the amount of choice – the binge-worthy options are endless, and the scope of films and TV shows only grows as you cross the pond. So, what’s Australia’s favourite Netflix Original, and how does it compare with the rest of the world?

According to Budget Direct, Australia’s favourite Netflix Original is the hit series Stranger Things, with a whopping 165,000 searches over the past 12 months.

In fact, Stranger Things is the most-searched Netflix Original series in the world, with a mind-blowing 7,420,860 searches during the same period of time.

When it comes to movies, the world’s favourite Netflix Original is The Irishman, with over 2.4M searches throughout the past year.

Here’s a breakdown of favourite Netflix Originals around the world:

North America

Apart from Stranger Things, Netflix users in Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and the Bahamas have been loving Ava DuVerney’s documentary series When They See Us.

South America

Similarly to North America, South Americans have been streaming Stranger Things and Spanish drama series La Casa de Papel.

Europe

It will come as no surprise that Ireland’s favourite Netflix Original is The Irishman. The rest of Europe has been binge watching Stranger Things and La Casa de Papel.

Middle East & Central Asia

The British teen comedy Netflix series Sex Education was a big deal in Uzbekistan over the past 12 months. 6 Underground picked up steam in Turkmenistan, The Witcher in Afghanistan, Minecraft: Story Mode in Tajikstan, and surprise – Stranger Things and La Casa de Papel throughout the rest of the region.

Asia & Oceania

The Witcher is the top Netflix Original in nine territories, including Fiji and Sri Lanka. Action anime series Baki was popular in Heard Islands and the McDonald Islands, Marshall Islands, Tokelau, Wallis and Futuna, Pitcairn Islands, Niue, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Christmas Island and the French Southern and Antarctic Lands.

Africa

By far, the most popular Netflix Originals in Africa are The Witcher and La Casa de Papel. However, Equatorial Guinea has its own favourite – Spanish crossover hit, Fugitiva.

If you haven’t watched Stranger Things, The Witcher, or Le Casa de Papel by now, it might be time to watch and catch up with the rest of the world.