Get Access to the ‘Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War’ Beta If You’re a Comcast Subscriber

Nobody actually likes their internet service provider, particularly because we rarely have much choice in the matter. But if you rely on Comcast for your high-speed internet, at least it can now earn you a free pass to the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta.

To access the Call of Duty promotion, log in to Comcast’s site, scroll to the bottom, and look for the promotional offering: one key that allows early access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta, which kicks off October 8. Not all gamers will get to play on that date; the beta is staggered depending on what platform you use. As Comcast writes:

“Early access to the Open Beta, first on PlayStation 4, is from October 8–9. PlayStation 4 Open Beta is from October 10–12. Early access on Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4 is from October 15–16. Open Beta on all eligible platforms is from October 17–19″

Those aren’t the only rules. As Comcast notes, there’s only one beta key per Xfinity account, and it’s all “while supplies last.” I’m not sure how many keys are being given out as part of this promotion, but I wouldn’t wait until the final day (October 18) to request one. And if you’re not an Xfinity customer but you know a non-gamer who is, there’s nothing stopping them from snagging a key on your behalf.

How to Fix a Crappy Comcast Wifi Connection I’m not going to begrudge anyone for using the modem and router that their ISP provides them. You shouldn’t — because you’re probably paying your ISP to “rent” a device that isn’t very good — but not everyone has the patience or inclination to understand the nuances of wireless networking,... Read more

In fact, I’ll do you Lifehacker readers a solid: Here’s a free code I’m not going to use. First one to claim it gets it: RK7J-FZS07-WPLY. (Reply in the comments if you’ve claimed it so not everyone will be disappointed by a “code already used” message.)

After you’ve obtained a code, visit the Call of Duty website and log in to your account (or create one if you don’t have one). Enter the code, pick your platform, hit submit, and wait to receive an email from Activision with more instructions (and more codes to deal with). Hey, I didn’t say you wouldn’t be jumping through a few hoops, but that’s the price you have to pay if you want to play.