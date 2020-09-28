Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything You Need to Know

Have you found yourself with a wad of digital cash after tax time and with a number of sales running, you’re paralysed by choice?

The solution? Amazon Prime Day 2020. The online retail giant has officially announced the dates of their massive online sale, and it’s happening soon. The massive online shopping event will be starting at 12am on the 13th October AEDT. Local deals will run for 48 hours and expire at 11:59pm on the 14th October AEDT, while international deals will be available through the Amazon Global Store until 6pm on the 15th October AEDT. This will be the longest-running Prime Day sale ever, giving Aussie Prime Members access to an incredible lineup of deals for 66 hours.

Essentially, it’s a marathon of more sales and deals than you could ever possibly get your hands on and Australians are allowed in on it too. 2018 was Australia’s first, official Prime Day after Amazon’s Prime service was launched in the country. But, for baby Amazon-ers, all the terms and deals can get a big confusing so here’s everything you need to know so you’re fully prepared for Australia’s second Christmas.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

In case it wasn’t already made clear, Prime Day is a big, ol’ sale. But, it’s also known for offering legitimately good deals. A second Christmas — especially for Amazon.

It’s the perfect time to grab a bargain on that household product you’ve been eyeing for weeks or just spoil yourself because you damn well deserve it.

How do I get Prime?

Before you nab any great deals, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but it’ll cost you $6.99 per month after the trial’s up. A Prime subscription includes free fast delivery on any items purchased through Amazon, access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading.

If you’re not planning on using Prime after the sale’s done and dusted, just remember to cancel your subscription ASAP after you’ve milked your free trial for all it’s worth.

Are any deals available now?

While Amazon Prime Day 2020 doesn’t officially begin until the 13th October, there’s a few deals available early for Amazon Prime members exclusively. If you’re not a Prime Member already, you can sign up to a 30-day trial here to reap the below, along with gaining exclusive access to the Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals from the 13th October).

For just $.099, Prime members who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited can access the streaming service for four months, gaining access to over 60 million songs, ad-free. The service cost will revert back to $11.99/month once the trial period ends.

Prime members who haven’t tried Audible can enjoy a 3-month free trial and an audiobook of their choice each month, reverting to $16.45/month thereafter.

Prime members who haven’t experienced Kindle Unlimited can also enjoy a free, 3-month trial from the 1st October with the service becoming $13.99/month thereafter. Customers are allowed to cancel all services whenever they wish to.

Finally, both Prime members and customers can rent popular movies from as little as $0.99 through the Prime Video Store from the 7th October.

You can also expect some big discounts — think 40 per cent and over — on home appliances, groceries, gadgets, books, kindles and everything else Amazon sells.

This is a sale worth noting on your calendar.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.