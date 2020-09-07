Everything New to Netflix Australia This Week (7 September to 13 September)

Howdy, friends. We’re going to dive right back into Netflix’s new releases for the week starting today, 7 September all the way up to Sunday, 13 September.

After a heavy weekend of new and exciting content, Netflix is giving us a little breather, but just barely. Besides a bunch of international titles dropping on the streaming platform this week, we’re excited to get into The Babysitter: Killer Queen, a new horror-comedy film, as well as the second season of The Gift.

Elsewhere, Reese Witherspoon and Molly Sims’ co-production, Get Organized with The Home Edit, may just help us conquer our clutter, and Kathryn Ryan’s latest series, The Duchess, has strong potential for blowing us over with its raunchy comedy based on Ryan’s life in London. Happy watching.

Note: Descriptions have been provided by Netflix.

Netflix Original Series

Record of Youth (7 September)

This drama follows the lives of three people in today’s fashion industry. While dreams are a luxury not everyone can afford, this trio’s youthful passion spurs them on to make them come true.

Get Organized with The Home Edit (9 September)

Organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit conquer clutter and transform lives. Reese Witherspoon and Molly Sims co-produce.

The Gift: Season 2 (10 September)

Reckoning with a different world, Atiye races against time to realize her destiny as the mysterious syndicate behind Serdar threatens the future.

The Duchess (11 September)

Katherine Ryan stars as a single mom who’s weighing whether to have a child with her nemesis: her daughter’s dad. Can two wrongs make another right?

Family Business: Season 2 (11 September)

Forced to choose between growing weed and raising his kids, Joe tries to convince his family to quit the business, setting off a wild chain of events.

Netflix Films

Mignonnes (9 September)

Amy, 11 years old, tries to escape family dysfunction by joining a free-spirited dance clique named “Cuties,” as they become aware of their own femininity through dance.

Corazón loco (9 September)

Fernando is a family man — equally committed to each of his two families. But one wrong turn brings them crashing together.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (10 September)

Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole’s trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.

Se busca papá (11 September)

What does a thrill-seeker tween girl do when her mom forbids her to enter a BMX race? Cast a struggling actor with nothing to lose to play her dad.

Netflix Original Documentaries

My Octopus Teacher (7 September)

An unusual friendship develops between a filmmaker and an octopus living in a South African kelp forest that shares the mysteries of its world.

The Social Dilemma (9 September)

We tweet, we like, and we share— but what are the consequences of our growing dependence on social media? As digital platforms increasingly become a lifeline to stay connected, Silicon Valley insiders reveal how social media is reprogramming civilization by exposing what’s hiding on the other side of your screen.

La Línea: Shadow of Narco (9 September)

Go inside La Línea, the Spanish beach town turned into Europe’s drug trafficking hub, and meet the law enforcement officials determined to change that.

Netflix Australia Original Anime

The Idhun Chronicles (10 September)

After a necromancer takes over the magical world of Idhun, two adolescent earthlings help fight an assassin sent to kill all Idhunese refugees on Earth.

Netflix Kids & Family

StarBeam: Season 2 (8 September)

From the selfish Captain Fishbeard to the sullen Miserable Marla, it’s up to can-do kid superhero StarBeam to stop all the baddies and save the day.

Julie and the Phantoms (10 September)

Teenage Julie finds her passion for music and life while helping the Phantoms — a trio of ghostly guys — become the band they were never able to be.

Pets United (11 September)

A group of selfish pets are stranded in their luxury hangout when the machines that run Robo City go wild and take over, forcing all humans to flee for their lives. The pets must team up with strays to survive and save their homes, their city and maybe even the world.